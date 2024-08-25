ClickHouse CTO, Alexey Milovidov, is coming to a city near you! ->->
DataEngBytes - Perth

We’re thrilled to announce that ClickHouse is a proud headline sponsor of this year’s DataEngBytes - Perth!

Our team is excited to connect with you and share how ClickHouse can revolutionize your data management and analytics. Don't miss Tyler Hannan's talk, "Rethinking Status Quo: Open Source and the Cloud Data Warehouse."

Looking for a more in-depth discussion? Complete our form to book a private meeting with our ClickHouse experts. This is your opportunity to dive deeper into your specific challenges, ask questions, and discover how ClickHouse can solve your data analytics challenges.

Don't miss out on this chance to elevate your data analytics capabilities. See you in Perth!

Hosted by

ClickHouse

Team

