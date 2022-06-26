Last updated July 22, 2025
This ClickHouse Cloud Startup Program Agreement (“Agreement”), between ClickHouse, Inc. (“ClickHouse,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) and the company (“Company”) listed on the application form at <> (“Program Website”), governs Company’s participation in the ClickHouse Cloud Startup Program (the “Program”). By submitting the application form on the Program Website, you (i) represent and warrant that you have full legal authority to enter into this Agreement on behalf of Company; and (ii) agree to the Agreement on behalf of Company. If you do not have legal authority to enter into this Agreement on behalf of Company or do not agree to this Agreement, please do not submit the application form.
This Agreement is effective as of the date (“Effective Date”) Company submits the application form on the Program Website.
- Eligibility.
- To be considered for the Program, Company must, as of the Effective Date, meet all eligibility criteria listed on the Program Website.
- Company must complete and submit an accurate application form on the Program Website to be considered for the Program. ClickHouse will review Company’s submission and approve or reject Company’s participation in the Program. Availability of Program Benefits (defined below) is limited, and meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee approval. Approval is in ClickHouse’s sole discretion.
- Employees, officers, directors, affiliates, agents, representatives and their immediate family or household members of ClickHouse and anyone connected with the operation of this Program are not eligible to apply or be provided Program Benefits.
- Company’s participation in the Program is subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with this Agreement. Company may be required to certify compliance with this Agreement in writing and sign a publicity release, each of which, if requested, must be completed, signed, and returned to ClickHouse within fourteen calendar (14) days from the date of ClickHouse’s request, or the Program Benefits may be forfeited.
- Program Overview. Upon approval of Company by ClickHouse for participation in the Program, Company may receive access to certain benefits as described on the Program Website (“Program Benefits”). Company’s access to and use of such Program Benefits are subject to this Agreement and any separate terms that may apply to a particular Program Benefit. Where the Program Website does not specify a fixed quantity, cap in value, or expiration date (each, a “Limitation”) of a particular Program Benefit to be provided (or specifies a range), ClickHouse may in its sole discretion determine the Limitations on Program Benefits to be provided to Company. Company’s use of Program Benefits that are Credits (as that term is defined in the ClickHouse Cloud Terms of Service at https://clickhouse.com/legal/agreements/terms-of-service or other negotiated agreement between ClickHouse and Company (such agreement, the “Customer Agreement”)) is subject to Company’s acceptance of the Customer Agreement. Company will be responsible for all fees or charges for use of ClickHouse Cloud not covered by, or in excess of, the Program Benefits, and ClickHouse is not required to notify Company when Program Benefits are exhausted. ClickHouse makes no commitment on the pricing of transactions between Company and ClickHouse for Credits or items not included as Program Benefits, or after the Program Benefits are exhausted or expire.
- Publicity. Company grants ClickHouse permission to use Company’s name and logo to publicly identify Company as a participant in the Program and ClickHouse customer. Company also agrees to consider in good faith any request by ClickHouse to (a) participate in a blogpost about Company’s business and how it is leveraging ClickHouse Cloud, and (b) be a speaker at a ClickHouse-sponsored event.
- Taxes. Company is solely responsible for all taxes payable on its receipt or use of Program Benefits. By accepting Program Benefits, Company acknowledges that (a) ClickHouse makes no representations regarding the tax treatment of Program Benefits; (b) ClickHouse will not issue tax documentation (such as 1099 forms or equivalents) for Program Benefits unless specifically required by applicable law; and (c) Company is responsible for consulting with its own tax advisors regarding any potential tax implications. If, under applicable law, ClickHouse is required to collect any tax information or documentation related to the Program Benefits, Company agrees to provide such information upon request. If Company fails to provide such documentation or comply with such laws, the Program Benefits may be forfeited.
- Conditions; Compliance with Law. Company is eligible to receive Program Benefits only once. Program Benefits may not be transferred, sold, shared, sublicensed, assigned, lent, or bartered. Program Benefits that are not monetary payments are not refundable or exchangeable for cash or any substitute item. The Program Benefits are void if ClickHouse in its discretion determines there is abuse or fraud (including, for example, where Company provides false information in connection with Company's submission, impersonates another organization, or creates multiple submissions to obtain Program Benefits), misuse, or violation of any terms applicable to Company's use of the Program Benefits or the Products. Program Benefit(s) that is/are void will be cancelled/revoked and, in addition to any other rights or remedies available to ClickHouse, ClickHouse may invoice Company for fees incurred (based on then-current list price) as if the Program Benefit(s) were not provided. ClickHouse may establish processes and procedures that Company must follow to claim or use particular Program Benefits. ClickHouse does not make this offer to any person prohibited from receiving the applicable Program Benefits under applicable law, regulation, or organizational policy. By submitting the application form on the Program Website and/or accepting any Program Benefits related to this Program, Company represents and warrants that it is allowed to do so under applicable laws and regulations. In its sole discretion, ClickHouse may require that Company certify and sign a statement affirming that it is allowed to receive the applicable Program Benefits under applicable laws and regulations, before providing them to Company. Company must comply with all applicable export laws and regulations that apply to the Program Benefits, including U.S. export control laws, which include (a) restrictions on destinations, end users, and end use, and (b) all applicable laws against fraud, bribery, corruption, inaccurate books and records, inadequate internal controls, money-laundering, and illegal software, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
- Updates. ClickHouse may at any time and in its discretion: (i) modify or update the terms of the Program, this Agreement, and/or the Program Benefits, and will make such modifications or updates available in writing on the Program Website or use other reasonable means to communicate the changes to Company, or (ii) terminate this Agreement, the Program, or Company’s participation in the Program. Company agrees not to assert any claims, demands, or actions of any kind arising from or in connection with any modification, update, or termination hereunder. In all events of termination, Company’s access to Program Benefits will end. Company agrees to immediately stop using Program Benefits, unless ClickHouse in its sole discretion permits Company’s continued use of the Program Benefits.
- Personal Information. Personal information collected through this Program will be used in accordance with ClickHouse’s Privacy Policy available at https://clickhouse.com/legal/privacy-policy (“Privacy Policy”). ClickHouse may use the collected personal information for Program administration and communications, sales and marketing outreach, and other purposes consistent with ClickHouse’s Privacy Policy.
- Disclaimers; Limitation of Liability. CLICKHOUSE DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION FOR NON-INFRINGEMENT, SATISFACTORY QUALITY, MERCHANTABILITY, SATISFACTORY QUALITY, AND FITNESS FOR ANY PURPOSE. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, THE PROGRAM IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND AT COMPANY'S OPTION AND RISK AND CLICKHOUSE DOES NOT GUARANTEE ANY RESULTS. TO THE FULL EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW REGARDLESS OF THE THEORY OR TYPE OF CLAIM: (A) NO PARTY MAY BE HELD LIABLE UNDER THIS AGREEMENT OR ARISING OUT OF PERFORMANCE OF THIS AGREEMENT FOR ANY DAMAGES OTHER THAN DIRECT DAMAGES, EVEN IF THE PARTY IS AWARE OR SHOULD KNOW THAT SUCH DAMAGES ARE POSSIBLE AND EVEN IF DIRECT DAMAGES DO NOT SATISFY A REMEDY, AND (B) CLICKHOUSE’S LIABILITY FROM CLAIMS RELATED TO THIS AGREEMENT IS LIMITED TO DIRECT DAMAGES FINALLY AWARDED UP TO US$500.
- Governing Law. All claims arising out or relating to this Agreement (including any dispute regarding the interpretation or performance of the Agreement) (“dispute”) will be governed by the laws of the State of Delaware, USA, excluding all conflicts of laws rules. The exclusive forum and venue for any dispute arising from this Agreement or the Program shall exclusively be in Federal Court for the District of Delaware, or if that court lacks subject matter jurisdiction, in any Delaware State Court located in New Castle County, Delaware.
- Miscellaneous. Any notice provided by one party to the other under this Agreement will be in writing and sent by electronic mail (i) if to Company, to either the email address used in Company’s application or the billing email address associated with Company’s ClickHouse Cloud account, and (ii) if to ClickHouse, to [email protected]. Company will not assign or otherwise transfer its rights or delegate its obligations under the Agreement, in whole or in part, and any attempt to do so will be null and void. The parties are independent contractors and the Agreement does not create any agency, partnership, or joint venture. No party is liable for inadequate performance to the extent caused by a condition that was beyond its reasonable control. Failure to enforce any provision will not constitute a waiver. In the event of any termination or expiration of the Agreement, Sections 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 will survive. This Agreement is ClickHouse’s and Company’s entire agreement regarding the subject matter herein and supersede any prior or contemporaneous agreements regarding such subject matter. This Agreement is entered into solely between, and may be enforced only by, ClickHouse and Company. This Agreement will not be deemed to create any rights in third parties or to create any obligations of a party to any such third parties. If any provision of this Agreement is held to be invalid or unenforceable, it will be limited to the minimum extent necessary so that the rest of this Agreement remain in full force and effect.