Last updated July 22, 2025

This ClickHouse Cloud Startup Program Agreement (“Agreement”), between ClickHouse, Inc. (“ClickHouse,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) and the company (“Company”) listed on the application form at <> (“Program Website”), governs Company’s participation in the ClickHouse Cloud Startup Program (the “Program”). By submitting the application form on the Program Website, you (i) represent and warrant that you have full legal authority to enter into this Agreement on behalf of Company; and (ii) agree to the Agreement on behalf of Company. If you do not have legal authority to enter into this Agreement on behalf of Company or do not agree to this Agreement, please do not submit the application form.

This Agreement is effective as of the date (“Effective Date”) Company submits the application form on the Program Website.