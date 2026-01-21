Toronto In-Person Training: Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse

Date: February 19, 2026
Time: 9:00AM EST
Duration: 7.5 hours
Location: WeWork, 5th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, ON M5J 1V6
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
Join us for ClickHouse’s first-ever Boot Camp in Singapore, a full-day hands-on workshop focused on real-time analytics and designed to guide participants from beginner fundamentals to advanced concepts through expert-led, practical modules. Seats are limited and filling quickly, registration requires a company email address, and attendees will receive exclusive swag as part of the training experience.
What you’ll learn: This hands-on training is the fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.
By the end of this session: You will have the knowledge necessary to build and optimize a production-level ClickHouse application, including the ability to model tables effectively, insert data, write efficient queries, and optimize queries using the various features of ClickHouse - including materialized views, projections, and secondary indexes. You will also be prepared for the ClickHouse Certified Engineer exam.
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The materials will include:
- Introduction to ClickHouse
- Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
- Inserting Data into ClickHouse
- Modeling Data with ClickHouse
- Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
- Joining Data
- Deleting and Updating Data
- Query Acceleration Techniques
Prerequisites:
ClickHouse Cloud account to access the course slides and labs Familiarity with SQL You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.
Register your interest. Seats are limited!