Toronto In-Person Training: Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse

Date: February 19, 2026
Time: 9:00AM EST
Duration: 7.5 hours
Location: WeWork, 5th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, ON M5J 1V6
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

This hands-on training is the fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

What you’ll learn: This hands-on training is the fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

By the end of this session: You will have the knowledge necessary to build and optimize a production-level ClickHouse application, including the ability to model tables effectively, insert data, write efficient queries, and optimize queries using the various features of ClickHouse - including materialized views, projections, and secondary indexes. You will also be prepared for the ClickHouse Certified Engineer exam.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The materials will include:

  • Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
  • Inserting Data into ClickHouse
  • Modeling Data with ClickHouse
  • Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
  • Joining Data
  • Deleting and Updating Data
  • Query Acceleration Techniques

Prerequisites:

ClickHouse Cloud account to access the course slides and labs Familiarity with SQL You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.

Register your interest. Seats are limited!

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

