Unlocking big data potential for startups: ClickHouse's new promotion for AWS activate participants

In today’s data-driven world, startups face the unique challenge of managing and analyzing massive volumes of data while maintaining agility and cost-efficiency. Enter ClickHouse, the lightning-fast, open-source columnar database management system renowned for its performance and scalability. To empower startups further, ClickHouse is thrilled to announce a promotion for AWS Activate members. This offer promises to provide startups with the tools they need to turn their data into actionable insights.

At ClickHouse we understand the journey a startup is going through. Building a company, the product, a pricing model, the product market fit and securing those first customers. We started that journey in 2021.

We set a 1-year deadline to develop ClickHouse Cloud. “It was clear that our first place to go was AWS in terms of where we would host our offering,” says Tanya Bragin, Vice President of Product at ClickHouse. “We didn’t want to build anything from scratch. We had to use off-the-shelf services from AWS to accomplish our goal within 1 year.”

Fueling startup growth #

AWS Activate is a program designed to help startups get started on AWS, offering a variety of resources such as credits, training, and support. In joining forces with Activate, startups can now use ClickHouse Cloud for their Real-Time Data Analytics needs.

“Reducing complexity is key at the early stages of any startup” says Alexey Milovidov Co-Fouder and CTO at ClickHouse, “With ClickHouse Cloud, startups have a high performance, scalable, and cost-efficient real-time data warehouse to power their product, similar to how the off-the-shelf AWS services allowed ClickHouse to launch the SaaS service in record time.”

Why ClickHouse is a game-changer for startups #

Unmatched Performance: Startups can query terabytes of data and scale to petabytes as they grow, gaining insights faster than ever before. This allows for quick decision-making and the ability to pivot strategies based on data-driven insights. Cost-Efficiency: ClickHouse Cloud’s efficient storage and compression methods help reduce operational costs. For startups, this means getting the most value out of every dollar spent on data infrastructure. Scalability: As your startup grows, ClickHouse scales effortlessly with your data. Its distributed architecture ensures that performance remains consistent, even as data volumes increase. Ease of Use: With a SQL-like query language, ClickHouse is easy to integrate into existing workflows. This means that startups can quickly adopt and start benefiting from ClickHouse without needing to overhaul their current systems. Community and Ecosystem: Being an open-source project, ClickHouse boasts a vibrant community that continually contributes to its development and improvement. Startups can leverage community support and a rich ecosystem of tools and integrations.

Next steps #

If you are already an AWS Activate participant, check out the ClickHouse offer on the AWS Startups website and while we validate your application get started with a free trial on the AWS Marketplace, get enrolled in our free training and join the ClickHouse community Slack.

Interested to learn more about our journey? Read our blog post on how we built ClickHouse Cloud or hear from our CEO Aaron Katz in the MAD podcast with Matt Turck.

About ClickHouse

ClickHouse is a fast, open-source columnar database management system that allows for real-time data processing and analytics. Engineered for high performance, ClickHouse Cloud delivers exceptional query speed, making it an ideal solution for handling large volumes of data. Trusted by leading companies like Lyft, Deutsche Bank, and LangChain, ClickHouse Cloud enables businesses to gain critical insights and drive decision-making with its scalable, efficient, and robust data infrastructure.