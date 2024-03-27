You + ClickHouse + The Chainsmokers + One Epic Night = House Party
Tuesday, December 3
9:00 PM - 12:00 AM PT | Las Vegas
Hey, you! Yes, you—the one who’s ready to take a break from all the conference sessions and tech talk. We know you’ve been soaking in all the brilliance (and sales pitches) of AWS re:Invent, but now it’s time to let loose, have some fun, and maybe show off those dance moves you've been hiding.
Welcome to the House Party!
What’s going down
Picture this: You, a killer DJ set, and a room full of fellow ClickHouse users and re:Invent attendees who are just as ready to party as you are. It’s not just “any” DJ set though. ClickHouse is super excited to bring The Chainsmokers to the party.
No, we aren’t kidding. That’s for real. The Chainsmokers! In Vegas! At re:Invent! Told you it was a House Party.
The where and when
So, here’s the deal: It’s all happening on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 from 9:00 PM - 12:00 AM PT in a location disclosed when you receive your ticket. We are a bunch of high-speed database, real-time data warehouse enthusiasts…and so are you. No pretentious vibes here, just a place where you can kick back, relax, and dance. It’s the perfect place to hit pause on the conference hustle and just enjoy yourself.
Your ticket to fun
We know you don’t want to miss this, and we don’t want you to either. But here’s the catch— tickets are extremely limited. So, do yourself a favor and put your name on the waitlist now (that’s all it takes). We will be releasing tickets in waves (check the FAQs below).
Trust us, future you will be thanking present you for making this happen. Prepare to make some memories, start a few dance battles, and take a #SELFIE. See you there!
We’re here to answer all your questions.
