What’s going down

Picture this: You, a killer DJ set, and a room full of fellow ClickHouse users and re:Invent attendees who are just as ready to party as you are. It’s not just “any” DJ set though. ClickHouse is super excited to bring The Chainsmokers to the party.

No, we aren’t kidding. That’s for real. The Chainsmokers! In Vegas! At re:Invent! Told you it was a House Party.

The where and when

So, here’s the deal: It’s all happening on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 from 9:00 PM - 12:00 AM PT in a location disclosed when you receive your ticket. We are a bunch of high-speed database, real-time data warehouse enthusiasts…and so are you. No pretentious vibes here, just a place where you can kick back, relax, and dance. It’s the perfect place to hit pause on the conference hustle and just enjoy yourself.

Your ticket to fun

tickets are extremely limited. So, do yourself a favor and put your name on the waitlist now (that’s all it takes). We will be releasing tickets in waves (check the We know you don’t want to miss this, and we don’t want you to either. But here’s the catch—. So, do yourself a favor and put your name on the waitlist now (that’s all it takes). We will be releasing tickets in waves (check the FAQs below).

Trust us, future you will be thanking present you for making this happen. Prepare to make some memories, start a few dance battles, and take a #SELFIE. See you there!