- Console Logs
- Traces
If you’re looking for session replay/browser-side monitoring, you’ll want to install the Browser integration instead.
Installing
Enable instrumentation hook (required for v15 and below)To get started, you’ll need to enable the Next.js instrumentation hook by setting
experimental.instrumentationHook = true; in your
next.config.js.
Example:
const nextConfig = {
experimental: {
instrumentationHook: true,
},
// Ignore otel pkgs warnings
// https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-js/issues/4173#issuecomment-1822938936
webpack: (
config,
{ buildId, dev, isServer, defaultLoaders, nextRuntime, webpack },
) => {
if (isServer) {
config.ignoreWarnings = [{ module: /opentelemetry/ }];
}
return config;
},
};
module.exports = nextConfig;
Install ClickHouse OpenTelemetry SDK
- NPM
- Yarn
npm install @hyperdx/node-opentelemetry
Create instrumentation filesCreate a file called
instrumentation.ts (or
.js) in your Next.js project root with the following contents:
This will allow Next.js to import the OpenTelemetry instrumentation for any serverless function invocation.
export async function register() {
if (process.env.NEXT_RUNTIME === 'nodejs') {
const { init } = await import('@hyperdx/node-opentelemetry');
init({
apiKey: '<YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY>', // optionally configure via `HYPERDX_API_KEY` env var
service: '<MY_SERVICE_NAME>', // optionally configure via `OTEL_SERVICE_NAME` env var
additionalInstrumentations: [], // optional, default: []
});
}
}
Configure environment variablesIf you’re sending traces directly to ClickStack via the OpenTelemetry, you’ll need to start your Next.js server with the following environment variables to point spans towards the OTel collector:
If you’re deploying in Vercel, ensure that all the environment variables above are configured for your deployment.
- Managed ClickStack
- ClickStack Open Source
copy
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME=<MY_SERVICE_NAME> \
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=http://your-otel-collector:4318
npm run dev