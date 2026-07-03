ClickStack can ingest native OpenTelemetry traces from your Next.js serverless functions in Next 13.2+.

This Guide Integrates:

Console Logs

Traces

If you’re looking for session replay/browser-side monitoring, you’ll want to install the Browser integration instead.

​ Enable instrumentation hook (required for v15 and below)

To get started, you’ll need to enable the Next.js instrumentation hook by setting experimental.instrumentationHook = true; in your next.config.js .

Example:

const nextConfig = { experimental: { instrumentationHook: true , }, // Ignore otel pkgs warnings // https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-js/issues/4173#issuecomment-1822938936 webpack : ( config , { buildId , dev , isServer , defaultLoaders , nextRuntime , webpack }, ) => { if ( isServer ) { config . ignoreWarnings = [{ module: /opentelemetry/ }]; } return config ; }, }; module . exports = nextConfig ;

​ Install ClickHouse OpenTelemetry SDK

NPM

Yarn npm install @hyperdx/node-opentelemetry yarn add @hyperdx/node-opentelemetry

​ Create instrumentation files

Create a file called instrumentation.ts (or .js ) in your Next.js project root with the following contents:

export async function register () { if ( process . env . NEXT_RUNTIME === 'nodejs' ) { const { init } = await import ( '@hyperdx/node-opentelemetry' ); init ({ apiKey: '<YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY>' , // optionally configure via `HYPERDX_API_KEY` env var service: '<MY_SERVICE_NAME>' , // optionally configure via `OTEL_SERVICE_NAME` env var additionalInstrumentations: [], // optional, default: [] }); } }

This will allow Next.js to import the OpenTelemetry instrumentation for any serverless function invocation.

​ Configure environment variables

If you’re sending traces directly to ClickStack via the OpenTelemetry, you’ll need to start your Next.js server with the following environment variables to point spans towards the OTel collector:

Managed ClickStack

ClickStack Open Source copy OTEL_SERVICE_NAME =< MY_SERVICE_NAME > \ OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=http://your-otel-collector:4318 npm run dev copy HYPERDX_API_KEY =< YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY > \ OTEL_SERVICE_NAME=<MY_SERVICE_NAME> \ OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=http://your-otel-collector:4318 npm run dev

If you’re deploying in Vercel, ensure that all the environment variables above are configured for your deployment.