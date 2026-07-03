ClickStack uses the OpenTelemetry standard for collecting telemetry data (logs and traces). Traces are auto-generated with automatic instrumentation, so manual instrumentation isn’t required to get value out of tracing.

This guide Integrates:

✅ Logs ✅ Metrics ✅ Traces

​ Getting started

At present, the integration is compatible exclusively with Java 8+

​ Download OpenTelemetry Java agent

Download opentelemetry-javaagent.jar and place the JAR in your preferred directory. The JAR file contains the agent and instrumentation libraries. You can also use the following command to download the agent:

curl -L -O https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-java-instrumentation/releases/latest/download/opentelemetry-javaagent.jar

​ Configure environment variables

Afterwards you’ll need to configure the following environment variables in your shell to ship telemetry to ClickStack via the OpenTelemetry collector:

Managed ClickStack

ClickStack Open Source export JAVA_TOOL_OPTIONS = "-javaagent:PATH/TO/opentelemetry-javaagent.jar" \ OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT = https :// your-otel-collector : 4318 \ OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_PROTOCOL = http / protobuf \ OTEL_LOGS_EXPORTER = otlp \ OTEL_SERVICE_NAME = '<NAME_OF_YOUR_APP_OR_SERVICE>' export JAVA_TOOL_OPTIONS = "-javaagent:PATH/TO/opentelemetry-javaagent.jar" \ OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT = https :// your-otel-collector : 4318 \ OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS = 'authorization=<YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY>' \ OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_PROTOCOL = http / protobuf \ OTEL_LOGS_EXPORTER = otlp \ OTEL_SERVICE_NAME = '<NAME_OF_YOUR_APP_OR_SERVICE>'

The OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.

The OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS environment variable contains the API Key available via HyperDX app in Team Settings → API Keys .

​ Run the application with OpenTelemetry Java agent

java -jar target/ < APPLICATION_JAR_FIL E >