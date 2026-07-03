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Getting started
At present, the integration is compatible exclusively with Java 8+
Download OpenTelemetry Java agentDownload
opentelemetry-javaagent.jar
and place the JAR in your preferred directory. The JAR file contains the agent
and instrumentation libraries. You can also use the following command to
download the agent:
curl -L -O https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-java-instrumentation/releases/latest/download/opentelemetry-javaagent.jar
Configure environment variablesAfterwards you’ll need to configure the following environment variables in your shell to ship telemetry to ClickStack via the OpenTelemetry collector:
The
- Managed ClickStack
- ClickStack Open Source
export JAVA_TOOL_OPTIONS="-javaagent:PATH/TO/opentelemetry-javaagent.jar" \
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=https://your-otel-collector:4318 \
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_PROTOCOL=http/protobuf \
OTEL_LOGS_EXPORTER=otlp \
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME='<NAME_OF_YOUR_APP_OR_SERVICE>'
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.
The
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS environment variable contains the API Key available via HyperDX app in
Team Settings → API Keys.
Run the application with OpenTelemetry Java agent
java -jar target/<APPLICATION_JAR_FILE>
Read more about Java OpenTelemetry instrumentation here: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/instrumentation/java/