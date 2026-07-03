- Logs
- Metrics
- Traces
Getting started
Install ClickStack OpenTelemetry instrumentation packageUse the following command to install the ClickStack OpenTelemetry package.
Install the OpenTelemetry automatic instrumentation libraries for the packages used by your Python application. We recommend that you use the
pip install hyperdx-opentelemetry
opentelemetry-bootstrap tool that comes with the OpenTelemetry Python SDK to scan your application packages and generate the list of available libraries.
opentelemetry-bootstrap -a install
Configure environment variablesAfterwards you’ll need to configure the following environment variables in your shell to ship telemetry to ClickStack via the OpenTelemetry collector:
The
- Managed ClickStack
- ClickStack Open Source
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME='<NAME_OF_YOUR_APP_OR_SERVICE>' \
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:4318
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.
Run the application with OpenTelemetry Python agentNow you can run the application with the OpenTelemetry Python agent (
opentelemetry-instrument).
opentelemetry-instrument python app.py
If you’re using
In this case, the OpenTelemetry Python agent will require additional changes to work.
To configure OpenTelemetry for application servers using the pre-fork web server mode, make sure to call the
Gunicorn,
uWSGI or
uvicorn
configure_opentelemetry method within the post-fork hook.
- Gunicorn
- uWSGI
- uvicorn
from hyperdx.opentelemetry import configure_opentelemetry
def post_fork(server, worker):
configure_opentelemetry()
Advanced configuration
Network captureBy enabling network capture features, developers gain the capability to debug HTTP request headers and body payloads effectively. This can be accomplished simply by setting
HYPERDX_ENABLE_ADVANCED_NETWORK_CAPTURE flag to 1.
export HYPERDX_ENABLE_ADVANCED_NETWORK_CAPTURE=1
Troubleshooting
Logs not appearing due to log levelBy default, OpenTelemetry logging handler uses
logging.NOTSET level which
defaults to WARNING level. You can specify the logging level when you create a
logger:
import logging
logger = logging.getLogger(__name__)
logger.setLevel(logging.DEBUG)
Exporting to the consoleThe OpenTelemetry Python SDK usually displays errors in the console when they occur. However, if you don’t encounter any errors but notice that your data is not appearing in HyperDX as expected, you have the option to enable debug mode. When debug mode is activated, all telemetries will be printed to the console, allowing you to verify if your application is properly instrumented with the expected data.
Read more about Python OpenTelemetry instrumentation here: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/instrumentation/python/manual/
export DEBUG=true