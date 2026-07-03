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Getting startedImport
HyperDXNestLoggerModule into the root
AppModule and use the
forRoot()
method to configure it.
Afterward, the winston instance will be available to inject across the entire project using the
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { HyperDXNestLoggerModule } from '@hyperdx/node-logger';
@Module({
imports: [
HyperDXNestLoggerModule.forRoot({
url: 'http://your-otel-collector:4318',
apiKey: ***YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY***, // Not need for Managed ClickStack
maxLevel: 'info',
service: 'my-app',
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
HDX_LOGGER_MODULE_PROVIDER injection token:
import { Controller, Inject } from '@nestjs/common';
import { HyperDXNestLoggerModule, HyperDXNestLogger } from '@hyperdx/node-logger';
@Controller('cats')
export class CatsController {
constructor(
@Inject(HyperDXNestLoggerModule.HDX_LOGGER_MODULE_PROVIDER)
private readonly logger: HyperDXNestLogger,
) { }
meow() {
this.logger.info({ message: '🐱' });
}
}
Replacing the Nest logger (also for bootstrapping)
Using the dependency injection has one minor drawback. Nest has to bootstrap the application first (instantiating modules and providers, injecting dependencies, etc.) and during this process the instance of
ImportantBy doing this, you give up the dependency injection, meaning that
forRoot and
forRootAsync aren’t needed and shouldn’t be used. Remove them from your main module.
HyperDXNestLogger isn’t yet
available, which means that Nest falls back to the internal logger.
One solution is to create the logger outside of the application lifecycle, using
the
createLogger function, and pass it to
NestFactory.create. Nest will then
wrap our custom logger (the same instance returned by the
createLogger method)
into the Logger class, forwarding all calls to it:
Create the logger in the
main.ts file
Change your main module to provide the Logger service:
import { HyperDXNestLoggerModule } from '@hyperdx/node-logger';
async function bootstrap() {
const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule, {
logger: HyperDXNestLoggerModule.createLogger({
url: 'http://your-otel-collector:4318',
apiKey: ***YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY***, // Not needed for Managed ClickStack
maxLevel: 'info',
service: 'my-app',
})
});
await app.listen(3000);
}
bootstrap();
Then inject the logger simply by type hinting it with the Logger from
import { Logger, Module } from '@nestjs/common';
@Module({
providers: [Logger],
})
export class AppModule {}
@nestjs/common:
import { Controller, Logger } from '@nestjs/common';
@Controller('cats')
export class CatsController {
constructor(private readonly logger: Logger) {}
meow() {
this.logger.log({ message: '🐱' });
}
}