- XHR/Fetch Requests
Getting started
Install via NPMUse the following command to install the ClickStack React Native package.
npm install @hyperdx/otel-react-native
Initialize ClickStackInitialize the library as early in your app lifecycle as possible:
import { HyperDXRum } from '@hyperdx/otel-react-native';
HyperDXRum.init({
url: 'http://your-otel-collector:4318',
service: 'my-rn-app',
apiKey: '<YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY>', // Omit for Managed ClickStack
tracePropagationTargets: [/api.myapp.domain/i], // Set to link traces from frontend to backend requests
});
Attach user information or metadata (Optional)Attaching user information will allow you to search/filter sessions and events in HyperDX. This can be called at any point during the client session. The current client session and all events sent after the call will be associated with the user information.
userEmail,
userName, and
teamName will populate the sessions UI with the
corresponding values, but can be omitted. Any other additional values can be
specified and used to search for events.
HyperDXRum.setGlobalAttributes({
userId: user.id,
userEmail: user.email,
userName: user.name,
teamName: user.team.name,
// Other custom properties...
});
Instrument lower versionsTo instrument applications running on React Native versions lower than 0.68, edit your
metro.config.js file to force metro to use browser specific
packages. For example:
const defaultResolver = require('metro-resolver');
module.exports = {
resolver: {
resolveRequest: (context, realModuleName, platform, moduleName) => {
const resolved = defaultResolver.resolve(
{
...context,
resolveRequest: null,
},
moduleName,
platform,
);
if (
resolved.type === 'sourceFile' &&
resolved.filePath.includes('@opentelemetry')
) {
resolved.filePath = resolved.filePath.replace(
'platform\\node',
'platform\\browser',
);
return resolved;
}
return resolved;
},
},
transformer: {
getTransformOptions: async () => ({
transform: {
experimentalImportSupport: false,
inlineRequires: true,
},
}),
},
};
View navigationreact-navigation version 5 and 6 are supported. The following example shows how to instrument navigation:
import { startNavigationTracking } from '@hyperdx/otel-react-native';
export default function App() {
const navigationRef = useNavigationContainerRef();
return (
<NavigationContainer
ref={navigationRef}
onReady={() => {
startNavigationTracking(navigationRef);
}}
>
<Stack.Navigator>...</Stack.Navigator>
</NavigationContainer>
);
}