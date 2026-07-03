Ruby on Rails SDK for ClickStack - The ClickHouse Observability Stack

This guide integrates:

✖️ Logs ✖️ ️️Metrics ✅ Traces

To send logs to ClickStack, please send logs via the OpenTelemetry collector

​ Getting started

​ Install OpenTelemetry packages

Use the following command to install the OpenTelemetry package.

bundle add opentelemetry-sdk opentelemetry-instrumentation-all opentelemetry-exporter-otlp

​ Configure OpenTelemetry + logger formatter

Next, you’ll need to initialize the OpenTelemetry tracing instrumentation and configure the log message formatter for Rails logger so that logs can be tied back to traces automatically. Without the custom formatter, logs won’t be automatically correlated together in ClickStack.

In config/initializers folder, create a file called hyperdx.rb and add the following to it:

# config/initializers/hyperdx.rb require 'opentelemetry-exporter-otlp' require 'opentelemetry/instrumentation/all' require 'opentelemetry/sdk' OpenTelemetry :: SDK . configure do | c | c. use_all () # enables all trace instrumentation! end Rails . application . configure do Rails . logger = Logger . new ( STDOUT ) # Rails.logger.log_level = Logger::INFO # default is DEBUG, but you might want INFO or above in production Rails . logger . formatter = proc do | severity , time , progname , msg | span_id = OpenTelemetry :: Trace . current_span . context . hex_span_id trace_id = OpenTelemetry :: Trace . current_span . context . hex_trace_id if defined? OpenTelemetry :: Trace . current_span . name operation = OpenTelemetry :: Trace . current_span . name else operation = 'undefined' end { "time" => time, "level" => severity, "message" => msg, "trace_id" => trace_id, "span_id" => span_id, "operation" => operation }. to_json + "

" end Rails . logger . info "Logger initialized !! 🐱" end

​ Configure environment variables

Afterwards you’ll need to configure the following environment variables in your shell to ship telemetry to ClickStack via the OpenTelemetry collector:

Managed ClickStack

ClickStack Open Source export OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT = http :// localhost : 4318 \ OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_PROTOCOL = http / protobuf \ OTEL_SERVICE_NAME = '<NAME_OF_YOUR_APP_OR_SERVICE>' \ export OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT = http :// localhost : 4318 \ OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_PROTOCOL = http / protobuf \ OTEL_SERVICE_NAME = '<NAME_OF_YOUR_APP_OR_SERVICE>' \ OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS = 'authorization=<YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY>'

The OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.