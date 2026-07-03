|✖️ Logs
|✖️ ️️Metrics
|✅ Traces
Getting started
Install OpenTelemetry packagesUse the following command to install the OpenTelemetry package.
bundle add opentelemetry-sdk opentelemetry-instrumentation-all opentelemetry-exporter-otlp
Configure OpenTelemetry + logger formatterNext, you’ll need to initialize the OpenTelemetry tracing instrumentation and configure the log message formatter for Rails logger so that logs can be tied back to traces automatically. Without the custom formatter, logs won’t be automatically correlated together in ClickStack. In
config/initializers folder, create a file called
hyperdx.rb and add the
following to it:
# config/initializers/hyperdx.rb
require 'opentelemetry-exporter-otlp'
require 'opentelemetry/instrumentation/all'
require 'opentelemetry/sdk'
OpenTelemetry::SDK.configure do |c|
c.use_all() # enables all trace instrumentation!
end
Rails.application.configure do
Rails.logger = Logger.new(STDOUT)
# Rails.logger.log_level = Logger::INFO # default is DEBUG, but you might want INFO or above in production
Rails.logger.formatter = proc do |severity, time, progname, msg|
span_id = OpenTelemetry::Trace.current_span.context.hex_span_id
trace_id = OpenTelemetry::Trace.current_span.context.hex_trace_id
if defined? OpenTelemetry::Trace.current_span.name
operation = OpenTelemetry::Trace.current_span.name
else
operation = 'undefined'
end
{ "time" => time, "level" => severity, "message" => msg, "trace_id" => trace_id, "span_id" => span_id,
"operation" => operation }.to_json + "\n"
end
Rails.logger.info "Logger initialized !! 🐱"
end
Configure environment variablesAfterwards you’ll need to configure the following environment variables in your shell to ship telemetry to ClickStack via the OpenTelemetry collector:
The
- Managed ClickStack
- ClickStack Open Source
export OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:4318 \
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_PROTOCOL=http/protobuf \
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME='<NAME_OF_YOUR_APP_OR_SERVICE>' \
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service
in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.
The
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS environment variable contains the API Key available via HyperDX app in
Team Settings → API Keys.