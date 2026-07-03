|✅ Logs
|✅ Metrics
|✅ Traces
Installing the OpenTelemetry Lambda layersThe OpenTelemetry project provides separate lambda layers to:
- Automatically instrument your Lambda function code with OpenTelemetry auto-instrumentation.
- Forward the collected logs, metrics, and traces to ClickStack.
Adding the language-specific auto-instrumentation layerThe language-specific auto-instrumentation lambda layers automatically instrument your Lambda function code with OpenTelemetry auto-instrumentation package for your specific language. Each language and region has its own layer ARN. If your Lambda is already instrumented with an OpenTelemetry SDK, you can skip this step. To get started:
- In the Layers section click “Add a layer”
- Select specify an ARN and choose the correct ARN based on language, ensure you replace the
<region>with your region (ex.
us-east-2):
The latest releases of the layers can be found in the OpenTelemetry Lambda Layers GitHub repository.
- Javascript
- Python
- Java
- Ruby
arn:aws:lambda:<region>:184161586896:layer:opentelemetry-nodejs-0_7_0:1
- Configure the following environment variables in your Lambda function under “Configuration” > “Environment variables”.
- Javascript
- Python
- Java
- Ruby
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:4318
AWS_LAMBDA_EXEC_WRAPPER=/opt/otel-handler
OTEL_PROPAGATORS=tracecontext
OTEL_TRACES_SAMPLER=always_on
Installing the OpenTelemetry collector Lambda layerThe collector Lambda layer allows you to forward logs, metrics, and traces from your Lambda function to ClickStack without impacting response times due to exporter latency. To install the collector layer:
- In the Layers section click “Add a layer”
- Select specify an ARN and choose the correct ARN based on architecture, ensure you replace the
<region>with your region (ex.
us-east-2):
- x86_64
- arm64
arn:aws:lambda:<region>:184161586896:layer:opentelemetry-collector-amd64-0_8_0:1
- Add the following
collector.yamlfile to your project to configure the collector to send to ClickStack:
- Managed ClickStack
- ClickStack Open Source
# collector.yaml
receivers:
otlp:
protocols:
grpc:
endpoint: 'localhost:4317'
http:
endpoint: 'localhost:4318'
processors:
batch:
decouple:
exporters:
otlphttp:
endpoint: "<YOU_OTEL_COLLECTOR_HTTP_ENDPOINT>"
compression: gzip
service:
pipelines:
traces:
receivers: [otlp]
processors: [batch, decouple]
exporters: [otlphttp]
metrics:
receivers: [otlp]
processors: [batch, decouple]
exporters: [otlphttp]
logs:
receivers: [otlp]
processors: [batch, decouple]
exporters: [otlphttp]
- Add the following environment variable:
OPENTELEMETRY_COLLECTOR_CONFIG_FILE=/var/task/collector.yaml
Checking the installationAfter deploying the layers, you should now see traces automatically collected from your Lambda function in HyperDX. The
decouple and
batching
processor may introduce a delay in telemetry collection, so traces may be
delayed in showing up. To emit custom logs or metrics, you’ll need to instrument your code your language-specific
OpenTelemetry SDKs.
Troubleshooting
Custom instrumentation not sendingIf you’re not seeing your manually defined traces or other telemetry, you may be using an incompatible version of the OpenTelemetry API package. Ensure your OpenTelemetry API package is at least the same or lower version than the version included in the AWS lambda.
Enabling SDK debug logsSet the
OTEL_LOG_LEVEL environment variable to
DEBUG to enable debug logs from
the OpenTelemetry SDK. This will help ensure that the auto-instrumentation layer
is correctly instrumenting your application.
Enabling collector debug logsTo debug collector issues, you can enable debug logs by modifying your collector configuration file to add the
logging exporter and setting the telemetry
log level to
debug to enable more verbose logging from the collector lambda layer.
- Managed ClickStack
- ClickStack Open Source
# collector.yaml
receivers:
otlp:
protocols:
grpc:
endpoint: 'localhost:4317'
http:
endpoint: 'localhost:4318'
exporters:
logging:
verbosity: detailed
otlphttp:
endpoint: "<YOU_OTEL_COLLECTOR_HTTP_ENDPOINT>"
compression: gzip
service:
telemetry:
logs:
level: "debug"
pipelines:
traces:
receivers: [otlp]
processors: [batch, decouple]
exporters: [otlphttp, logging]
metrics:
receivers: [otlp]
processors: [batch, decouple]
exporters: [otlphttp, logging]
logs:
receivers: [otlp]
processors: [batch, decouple]
exporters: [otlphttp, logging]