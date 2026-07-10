Chart version 2.x v2.x subchart-based Helm chart. If you are still using the v1.x inline-template chart, see the This page documents thesubchart-based Helm chart. If you are still using the v1.x inline-template chart, see the v1.x Helm guide . For migration steps, see the Upgrade guide

recommended method for production deployments. The Helm chart for ClickStack can be found here and is themethod for production deployments.

The v2.x chart uses a two-phase installation. Operators and CRDs are installed first via the clickstack-operators chart, followed by the main clickstack chart which creates operator-managed custom resources for ClickHouse, MongoDB, and the OpenTelemetry Collector.

By default, the Helm chart provisions all core components, including:

ClickHouse — managed by the ClickHouse Operator via ClickHouseCluster and KeeperCluster custom resources

— managed by the ClickHouse Operator via and custom resources HyperDX — the observability UI and API

— the observability UI and API OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector — deployed via the official OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart as a subchart

— deployed via the official OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart as a subchart MongoDB — managed by the MongoDB Kubernetes Operator (MCK) via a MongoDBCommunity custom resource

However, it can be easily customized to integrate with an existing ClickHouse deployment — for example, one hosted in ClickHouse Cloud.

The chart supports standard Kubernetes best practices, including:

Environment-specific configuration via values.yaml

Resource limits and pod-level scaling

TLS and ingress configuration

Secrets management and authentication setup

Additional manifests for deploying arbitrary Kubernetes objects (NetworkPolicy, HPA, ALB Ingress, etc.) alongside the chart

​ Suitable for

Proof of concepts

Production

​ Deployment steps

1 Prerequisites Helm v3+

Kubernetes cluster (v1.20+ recommended)

kubectl configured to interact with your cluster 2 Add the ClickStack Helm repository Add the ClickStack Helm repository: helm repo add clickstack https://clickhouse.github.io/ClickStack-helm-charts helm repo update 3 Install the operators Install the operator chart first. This registers the CRDs required by the main chart: helm install clickstack-operators clickstack/clickstack-operators Wait for the operator pods to become ready before proceeding: kubectl get pods -l app.kubernetes.io/instance=clickstack-operators 4 Install ClickStack Once the operators are running, install the main chart: helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack 5 Verify the installation Verify the installation: kubectl get pods -l "app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack" When all pods are ready, proceed. 6 Forward ports Port forwarding allows us to access and set up HyperDX. Users deploying to production should instead expose the service via an ingress or load balancer to ensure proper network access, TLS termination, and scalability. Port forwarding is best suited for local development or one-off administrative tasks, not long-term or high-availability environments. kubectl port-forward \ pod/ $( kubectl get pod -l app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack -o jsonpath='{.items[0].metadata.name}' ) \ 8080:3000 Production Ingress Setup For production deployments, configure ingress with TLS instead of port forwarding. See the Ingress Configuration guide for detailed setup instructions. 7 Navigate to the UI Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI. Create a user, providing a username and password which meets the requirements. On clicking Create , data sources will be created for the ClickHouse instance deployed with the Helm chart. Overriding default connection You can override the default connection to the integrated ClickHouse instance. For details, see “Using ClickHouse Cloud” 8 Customizing values (optional) You can customize settings by using --set flags. For example: helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --set key=value Alternatively, edit the values.yaml . To retrieve the default values: helm show values clickstack/clickstack > values.yaml Example config: hyperdx : frontendUrl : "https://hyperdx.example.com" deployment : replicas : 2 resources : limits : cpu : "2" memory : 4Gi requests : cpu : 500m memory : 1Gi ingress : enabled : true host : hyperdx.example.com tls : enabled : true tlsSecretName : "hyperdx-tls" helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml 9 Using secrets (optional) The v2.x chart uses a unified secret ( clickstack-secret ) populated from hyperdx.secrets in your values. All sensitive environment variables — including ClickHouse passwords, MongoDB passwords, and the HyperDX API key — flow through this single secret. To override secret values: hyperdx : secrets : HYPERDX_API_KEY : "your-api-key" CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD : "your-clickhouse-password" CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD : "your-app-password" MONGODB_PASSWORD : "your-mongodb-password" For external secret management (e.g. using a secrets operator), you can reference a pre-existing Kubernetes secret: hyperdx : useExistingConfigSecret : true existingConfigSecret : "my-external-secret" existingConfigConnectionsKey : "connections.json" existingConfigSourcesKey : "sources.json" API Key Management For detailed API key setup instructions including multiple configuration methods and pod restart procedures, see the API Key Setup guide

​ Using ClickHouse Cloud

If using ClickHouse Cloud, disable the built-in ClickHouse instance and provide your Cloud credentials:

# values-clickhouse-cloud.yaml clickhouse : enabled : false hyperdx : secrets : CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD : "your-cloud-password" CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD : "your-cloud-password" useExistingConfigSecret : true existingConfigSecret : "clickhouse-cloud-config" existingConfigConnectionsKey : "connections.json" existingConfigSourcesKey : "sources.json"

Create the connection secret separately:

cat << EOF > connections.json [ { "name": "ClickHouse Cloud", "host": "https://your-cloud-instance.clickhouse.cloud", "port": 8443, "username": "default", "password": "your-cloud-password" } ] EOF kubectl create secret generic clickhouse-cloud-config \ --from-file=connections.json=connections.json rm connections.json

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-clickhouse-cloud.yaml

Advanced External Configurations For production deployments with secret-based configuration, external OTEL collectors, or minimal setups, see the Deployment Options guide

​ Production notes

By default, this chart installs ClickHouse, MongoDB, and the OTel collector. For production, it is recommended that you manage ClickHouse and the OTel collector separately.

To disable ClickHouse and the OTel collector:

clickhouse : enabled : false otel-collector : enabled : false

Production Best Practices For production deployments including high availability configuration, resource management, ingress/TLS setup, and cloud-specific configurations (GKE, EKS, AKS), see: Configuration Guide - Ingress, TLS, and secrets management

Cloud Deployments - Cloud-specific settings and production checklist

​ Task configuration

By default, there is one task in the chart setup as a cronjob, responsible for checking whether alerts should fire. In v2.x, task configuration has moved under hyperdx.tasks :

Parameter Description Default hyperdx.tasks.enabled Enable/Disable cron tasks in the cluster. By default, the HyperDX image will run cron tasks in the process. Change to true if you’d rather use a separate cron task in the cluster. false hyperdx.tasks.checkAlerts.schedule Cron schedule for the check-alerts task */1 * * * * hyperdx.tasks.checkAlerts.resources Resource requests and limits for the check-alerts task See values.yaml

​ Upgrading the chart

To upgrade to a newer version:

helm upgrade my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml

To check available chart versions:

helm search repo clickstack

Upgrading from v1.x helm upgrade is not supported. If you are upgrading from the v1.x inline-template chart, see the Upgrade guide for migration instructions. This is a breaking change — an in-placeis not supported.

​ Uninstalling ClickStack

Uninstall in reverse order:

helm uninstall my-clickstack # Remove app + CRs first helm uninstall clickstack-operators # Remove operators + CRDs

Note: PersistentVolumeClaims created by the MongoDB and ClickHouse operators are not removed by helm uninstall . This is by design to prevent accidental data loss. To clean up PVCs, refer to:

​ Checking logs

kubectl logs -l app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack

​ Debugging a failed install

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --debug --dry-run

​ Verifying deployment

kubectl get pods -l app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack

Additional Troubleshooting Resources For ingress-specific issues, TLS problems, or cloud deployment troubleshooting, see: Ingress Troubleshooting - Asset serving, path rewrites, browser issues

Cloud Deployments - GKE OpAMP issues and cloud-specific problems

​ Schema choice: Map vs JSON

Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with ClickStack stores attributes ascolumns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with bucketed map serialization and text indexes on map keys and values, it provides selective lookups without the per-key ingest overhead of dynamic JSON subcolumns.

JSON -typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set. It is not recommended as the default. See -typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set. It isas the default. See Map vs JSON type for the full comparison and the env vars required to enable JSON support.

​ Related documentation

​ Deployment guides

Deployment options - External ClickHouse, OTEL collector, and minimal deployments

Configuration guide - API keys, secrets, and ingress setup

Cloud deployments - GKE, EKS, AKS configurations and production best practices

Upgrade guide - Migrating from v1.x to v2.x

Additional manifests - Deploying custom Kubernetes objects alongside the chart