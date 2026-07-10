clickstack-operators chart, followed by the main
clickstack chart which creates operator-managed custom resources for ClickHouse, MongoDB, and the OpenTelemetry Collector.
By default, the Helm chart provisions all core components, including:
- ClickHouse — managed by the ClickHouse Operator via
ClickHouseClusterand
KeeperClustercustom resources
- HyperDX — the observability UI and API
- OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector — deployed via the official OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart as a subchart
- MongoDB — managed by the MongoDB Kubernetes Operator (MCK) via a
MongoDBCommunitycustom resource
- Environment-specific configuration via
values.yaml
- Resource limits and pod-level scaling
- TLS and ingress configuration
- Secrets management and authentication setup
- Additional manifests for deploying arbitrary Kubernetes objects (NetworkPolicy, HPA, ALB Ingress, etc.) alongside the chart
Suitable for
- Proof of concepts
- Production
Deployment steps
1
Prerequisites
- Helm v3+
- Kubernetes cluster (v1.20+ recommended)
kubectlconfigured to interact with your cluster
2
Add the ClickStack Helm repository
Add the ClickStack Helm repository:
helm repo add clickstack https://clickhouse.github.io/ClickStack-helm-charts
helm repo update
3
Install the operators
Install the operator chart first. This registers the CRDs required by the main chart:
Wait for the operator pods to become ready before proceeding:
helm install clickstack-operators clickstack/clickstack-operators
kubectl get pods -l app.kubernetes.io/instance=clickstack-operators
4
Install ClickStack
Once the operators are running, install the main chart:
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack
5
Verify the installation
Verify the installation:
When all pods are ready, proceed.
kubectl get pods -l "app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack"
6
Forward ports
Port forwarding allows us to access and set up HyperDX. Users deploying to production should instead expose the service via an ingress or load balancer to ensure proper network access, TLS termination, and scalability. Port forwarding is best suited for local development or one-off administrative tasks, not long-term or high-availability environments.
kubectl port-forward \
pod/$(kubectl get pod -l app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack -o jsonpath='{.items[0].metadata.name}') \
8080:3000
8
Customizing values (optional)
You can customize settings by using
--set flags. For example:
Alternatively, edit the
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --set key=value
values.yaml. To retrieve the default values:
Example config:
helm show values clickstack/clickstack > values.yaml
hyperdx:
frontendUrl: "https://hyperdx.example.com"
deployment:
replicas: 2
resources:
limits:
cpu: "2"
memory: 4Gi
requests:
cpu: 500m
memory: 1Gi
ingress:
enabled: true
host: hyperdx.example.com
tls:
enabled: true
tlsSecretName: "hyperdx-tls"
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml
9
Using secrets (optional)
The v2.x chart uses a unified secret (
clickstack-secret) populated from
hyperdx.secrets in your values. All sensitive environment variables — including ClickHouse passwords, MongoDB passwords, and the HyperDX API key — flow through this single secret.To override secret values:
For external secret management (e.g. using a secrets operator), you can reference a pre-existing Kubernetes secret:
hyperdx:
secrets:
HYPERDX_API_KEY: "your-api-key"
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD: "your-clickhouse-password"
CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD: "your-app-password"
MONGODB_PASSWORD: "your-mongodb-password"
hyperdx:
useExistingConfigSecret: true
existingConfigSecret: "my-external-secret"
existingConfigConnectionsKey: "connections.json"
existingConfigSourcesKey: "sources.json"
Using ClickHouse CloudIf using ClickHouse Cloud, disable the built-in ClickHouse instance and provide your Cloud credentials:
Create the connection secret separately:
# values-clickhouse-cloud.yaml
clickhouse:
enabled: false
hyperdx:
secrets:
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD: "your-cloud-password"
CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD: "your-cloud-password"
useExistingConfigSecret: true
existingConfigSecret: "clickhouse-cloud-config"
existingConfigConnectionsKey: "connections.json"
existingConfigSourcesKey: "sources.json"
cat <<EOF > connections.json
[
{
"name": "ClickHouse Cloud",
"host": "https://your-cloud-instance.clickhouse.cloud",
"port": 8443,
"username": "default",
"password": "your-cloud-password"
}
]
EOF
kubectl create secret generic clickhouse-cloud-config \
--from-file=connections.json=connections.json
rm connections.json
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-clickhouse-cloud.yaml
Production notesBy default, this chart installs ClickHouse, MongoDB, and the OTel collector. For production, it is recommended that you manage ClickHouse and the OTel collector separately. To disable ClickHouse and the OTel collector:
clickhouse:
enabled: false
otel-collector:
enabled: false
Task configurationBy default, there is one task in the chart setup as a cronjob, responsible for checking whether alerts should fire. In v2.x, task configuration has moved under
hyperdx.tasks:
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
hyperdx.tasks.enabled
|Enable/Disable cron tasks in the cluster. By default, the HyperDX image will run cron tasks in the process. Change to true if you’d rather use a separate cron task in the cluster.
false
hyperdx.tasks.checkAlerts.schedule
|Cron schedule for the check-alerts task
*/1 * * * *
hyperdx.tasks.checkAlerts.resources
|Resource requests and limits for the check-alerts task
|See
values.yaml
Upgrading the chartTo upgrade to a newer version:
To check available chart versions:
helm upgrade my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml
helm search repo clickstack
Upgrading from v1.xIf you are upgrading from the v1.x inline-template chart, see the Upgrade guide for migration instructions. This is a breaking change — an in-place
helm upgrade is not supported.
Uninstalling ClickStackUninstall in reverse order:
Note: PersistentVolumeClaims created by the MongoDB and ClickHouse operators are not removed by
helm uninstall my-clickstack # Remove app + CRs first
helm uninstall clickstack-operators # Remove operators + CRDs
helm uninstall. This is by design to prevent accidental data loss. To clean up PVCs, refer to:
Troubleshooting
Checking logs
kubectl logs -l app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack
Debugging a failed install
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --debug --dry-run
Verifying deployment
kubectl get pods -l app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack
Schema choice: Map vs JSONClickStack stores attributes as
Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with bucketed map serialization and text indexes on map keys and values, it provides selective lookups without the per-key ingest overhead of dynamic JSON subcolumns.
A
JSON-typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set. It is not recommended as the default. See Map vs JSON type for the full comparison and the env vars required to enable JSON support.
Related documentation
Deployment guides
- Deployment options - External ClickHouse, OTEL collector, and minimal deployments
- Configuration guide - API keys, secrets, and ingress setup
- Cloud deployments - GKE, EKS, AKS configurations and production best practices
- Upgrade guide - Migrating from v1.x to v2.x
- Additional manifests - Deploying custom Kubernetes objects alongside the chart
v1.x documentation
- Helm (v1.x) - v1.x deployment guide
- Configuration (v1.x) - v1.x configuration
- Deployment options (v1.x) - v1.x deployment options
- Cloud deployments (v1.x) - v1.x cloud configurations
Additional resources
- ClickStack getting started guide - Introduction to ClickStack
- ClickStack Helm charts repository - Chart source code and values reference
- Kubernetes documentation - Kubernetes reference
- Helm documentation - Helm reference