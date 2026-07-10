Skip to main content
Chart version 2.xThis page documents the v2.x subchart-based Helm chart. If you are still using the v1.x inline-template chart, see the v1.x Helm guide. For migration steps, see the Upgrade guide.
The Helm chart for ClickStack can be found here and is the recommended method for production deployments. The v2.x chart uses a two-phase installation. Operators and CRDs are installed first via the clickstack-operators chart, followed by the main clickstack chart which creates operator-managed custom resources for ClickHouse, MongoDB, and the OpenTelemetry Collector. By default, the Helm chart provisions all core components, including: However, it can be easily customized to integrate with an existing ClickHouse deployment — for example, one hosted in ClickHouse Cloud. The chart supports standard Kubernetes best practices, including:
  • Environment-specific configuration via values.yaml
  • Resource limits and pod-level scaling
  • TLS and ingress configuration
  • Secrets management and authentication setup
  • Additional manifests for deploying arbitrary Kubernetes objects (NetworkPolicy, HPA, ALB Ingress, etc.) alongside the chart

Suitable for

  • Proof of concepts
  • Production

Deployment steps


1

Prerequisites

  • Helm v3+
  • Kubernetes cluster (v1.20+ recommended)
  • kubectl configured to interact with your cluster
2

Add the ClickStack Helm repository

Add the ClickStack Helm repository:
3

Install the operators

Install the operator chart first. This registers the CRDs required by the main chart:
Wait for the operator pods to become ready before proceeding:
4

Install ClickStack

Once the operators are running, install the main chart:
5

Verify the installation

Verify the installation:
When all pods are ready, proceed.
6

Forward ports

Port forwarding allows us to access and set up HyperDX. Users deploying to production should instead expose the service via an ingress or load balancer to ensure proper network access, TLS termination, and scalability. Port forwarding is best suited for local development or one-off administrative tasks, not long-term or high-availability environments.
Production Ingress SetupFor production deployments, configure ingress with TLS instead of port forwarding. See the Ingress Configuration guide for detailed setup instructions.
8

Customizing values (optional)

You can customize settings by using --set flags. For example:
Alternatively, edit the values.yaml. To retrieve the default values:
Example config:
9

Using secrets (optional)

The v2.x chart uses a unified secret (clickstack-secret) populated from hyperdx.secrets in your values. All sensitive environment variables — including ClickHouse passwords, MongoDB passwords, and the HyperDX API key — flow through this single secret.To override secret values:
For external secret management (e.g. using a secrets operator), you can reference a pre-existing Kubernetes secret:
API Key ManagementFor detailed API key setup instructions including multiple configuration methods and pod restart procedures, see the API Key Setup guide.

Using ClickHouse Cloud

If using ClickHouse Cloud, disable the built-in ClickHouse instance and provide your Cloud credentials:
Create the connection secret separately:
Advanced External ConfigurationsFor production deployments with secret-based configuration, external OTEL collectors, or minimal setups, see the Deployment Options guide.

Production notes

By default, this chart installs ClickHouse, MongoDB, and the OTel collector. For production, it is recommended that you manage ClickHouse and the OTel collector separately. To disable ClickHouse and the OTel collector:
Production Best PracticesFor production deployments including high availability configuration, resource management, ingress/TLS setup, and cloud-specific configurations (GKE, EKS, AKS), see:

Task configuration

By default, there is one task in the chart setup as a cronjob, responsible for checking whether alerts should fire. In v2.x, task configuration has moved under hyperdx.tasks:

Upgrading the chart

To upgrade to a newer version:
To check available chart versions:
Upgrading from v1.xIf you are upgrading from the v1.x inline-template chart, see the Upgrade guide for migration instructions. This is a breaking change — an in-place helm upgrade is not supported.

Uninstalling ClickStack

Uninstall in reverse order:
Note: PersistentVolumeClaims created by the MongoDB and ClickHouse operators are not removed by helm uninstall. This is by design to prevent accidental data loss. To clean up PVCs, refer to:

Troubleshooting

Checking logs

Debugging a failed install

Verifying deployment

Additional Troubleshooting ResourcesFor ingress-specific issues, TLS problems, or cloud deployment troubleshooting, see:

Schema choice: Map vs JSON

ClickStack stores attributes as Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with bucketed map serialization and text indexes on map keys and values, it provides selective lookups without the per-key ingest overhead of dynamic JSON subcolumns. A JSON-typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set. It is not recommended as the default. See Map vs JSON type for the full comparison and the env vars required to enable JSON support.

Deployment guides

v1.x documentation

Additional resources

Last modified on July 10, 2026