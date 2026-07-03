All-in-One Single Docker container with all ClickStack components bundled. Non-production deployments, demos, proof of concepts Not recommended for production All-in-One

Helm Official Helm chart for Kubernetes-based deployments. Supports ClickHouse Cloud and production scaling. Production deployments on Kubernetes Kubernetes knowledge required, customization via Helm Helm

Docker Compose Deploy each ClickStack component individually via Docker Compose. Local testing, proof of concepts, production on single server, BYO ClickHouse No fault tolerance, requires managing multiple containers Docker Compose

HyperDX Only Use HyperDX independently with your own ClickHouse and schema. Existing ClickHouse users, custom event pipelines No ClickHouse included, user must manage ingestion and schema HyperDX Only

Local Mode Only Runs entirely in the browser with local storage. No backend or persistence. Demos, debugging, dev with HyperDX No auth, no persistence, no alerting, single-user only Local Mode Only