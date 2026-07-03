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Chart version 2.xThis page documents the v2.x subchart-based Helm chart. If you are still using the v1.x inline-template chart, see Helm deployment options (v1.x). For migration steps, see the Upgrade guide.
This guide covers advanced deployment options for ClickStack using Helm. For basic installation, see the main Helm deployment guide.

Overview

ClickStack’s Helm chart supports multiple deployment configurations:
  • Full stack (default) — All components included, managed by operators
  • External ClickHouse — Use existing ClickHouse cluster
  • External OTEL Collector — Use existing OTEL infrastructure
  • Minimal deployment — Only HyperDX, external dependencies

External ClickHouse

If you have an existing ClickHouse cluster (including ClickHouse Cloud), you can disable the built-in ClickHouse and connect to your external instance.

Option 1: Inline configuration (development/testing)

Use this approach for quick testing or non-production environments. Provide connection details via hyperdx.config and hyperdx.secrets:
Install with this configuration:

Option 2: External secret (production recommended)

For production deployments where you want to keep credentials separate from your Helm configuration:

Create your configuration files

Create the Kubernetes secret

Configure Helm to use the secret

Using ClickHouse Cloud

For ClickHouse Cloud specifically:

External OTEL Collector

If you have an existing OTEL collector infrastructure, disable the subchart:
For instructions on exposing OTEL collector endpoints via ingress, see Ingress Configuration.

Minimal Deployment

For organizations with existing infrastructure, deploy only HyperDX:

Next Steps

Last modified on July 3, 2026