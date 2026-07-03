Advanced deployment configurations for ClickStack with Helm

Chart version 2.x v2.x subchart-based Helm chart. If you are still using the v1.x inline-template chart, see This page documents thesubchart-based Helm chart. If you are still using the v1.x inline-template chart, see Helm deployment options (v1.x) . For migration steps, see the Upgrade guide

This guide covers advanced deployment options for ClickStack using Helm. For basic installation, see the main Helm deployment guide

ClickStack’s Helm chart supports multiple deployment configurations:

Full stack (default) — All components included, managed by operators

(default) — All components included, managed by operators External ClickHouse — Use existing ClickHouse cluster

— Use existing ClickHouse cluster External OTEL Collector — Use existing OTEL infrastructure

— Use existing OTEL infrastructure Minimal deployment — Only HyperDX, external dependencies

​ External ClickHouse

If you have an existing ClickHouse cluster (including ClickHouse Cloud), you can disable the built-in ClickHouse and connect to your external instance.

​ Option 1: Inline configuration (development/testing)

Use this approach for quick testing or non-production environments. Provide connection details via hyperdx.config and hyperdx.secrets :

# values-external-clickhouse.yaml clickhouse : enabled : false # Disable the operator-managed ClickHouse hyperdx : secrets : CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD : "your-password" CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD : "your-password" defaultConnections : | [ { "name": "External ClickHouse", "host": "http://your-clickhouse-server:8123", "port": 8123, "username": "your-username", "password": "your-password" } ]

Install with this configuration:

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-clickhouse.yaml

​ Option 2: External secret (production recommended)

For production deployments where you want to keep credentials separate from your Helm configuration:

​ Create your configuration files

# Create connections.json cat << EOF > connections.json [ { "name": "Production ClickHouse", "host": "https://your-production-clickhouse.com", "port": 8123, "username": "hyperdx_user", "password": "your-secure-password" } ] EOF # Create sources.json cat << EOF > sources.json [ { "from": { "databaseName": "default", "tableName": "otel_logs" }, "kind": "log", "name": "Logs", "connection": "Production ClickHouse", "timestampValueExpression": "TimestampTime", "displayedTimestampValueExpression": "Timestamp", "implicitColumnExpression": "Body", "serviceNameExpression": "ServiceName", "bodyExpression": "Body", "eventAttributesExpression": "LogAttributes", "resourceAttributesExpression": "ResourceAttributes", "severityTextExpression": "SeverityText", "traceIdExpression": "TraceId", "spanIdExpression": "SpanId" }, { "from": { "databaseName": "default", "tableName": "otel_traces" }, "kind": "trace", "name": "Traces", "connection": "Production ClickHouse", "timestampValueExpression": "Timestamp", "displayedTimestampValueExpression": "Timestamp", "implicitColumnExpression": "SpanName", "serviceNameExpression": "ServiceName", "traceIdExpression": "TraceId", "spanIdExpression": "SpanId", "durationExpression": "Duration" } ] EOF

​ Create the Kubernetes secret

kubectl create secret generic hyperdx-external-config \ --from-file=connections.json=connections.json \ --from-file=sources.json=sources.json # Clean up local files rm connections.json sources.json

​ Configure Helm to use the secret

# values-external-clickhouse-secret.yaml clickhouse : enabled : false hyperdx : useExistingConfigSecret : true existingConfigSecret : "hyperdx-external-config" existingConfigConnectionsKey : "connections.json" existingConfigSourcesKey : "sources.json"

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-clickhouse-secret.yaml

​ Using ClickHouse Cloud

For ClickHouse Cloud specifically:

# values-clickhouse-cloud.yaml clickhouse : enabled : false hyperdx : secrets : CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD : "your-cloud-password" CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD : "your-cloud-password" useExistingConfigSecret : true existingConfigSecret : "clickhouse-cloud-config" existingConfigConnectionsKey : "connections.json" existingConfigSourcesKey : "sources.json"

​ External OTEL Collector

If you have an existing OTEL collector infrastructure, disable the subchart:

# values-external-otel.yaml otel-collector : enabled : false # Disable the subchart OTEL collector hyperdx : otelExporterEndpoint : "http://your-otel-collector:4318"

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-otel.yaml

For instructions on exposing OTEL collector endpoints via ingress, see Ingress Configuration

​ Minimal Deployment

For organizations with existing infrastructure, deploy only HyperDX:

# values-minimal.yaml clickhouse : enabled : false otel-collector : enabled : false hyperdx : otelExporterEndpoint : "http://your-otel-collector:4318" # Option 1: Inline (for testing) defaultConnections : | [ { "name": "External ClickHouse", "host": "http://your-clickhouse-server:8123", "port": 8123, "username": "your-username", "password": "your-password" } ] # Option 2: External secret (production) # useExistingConfigSecret: true # existingConfigSecret: "my-external-config" # existingConfigConnectionsKey: "connections.json" # existingConfigSourcesKey: "sources.json"

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-minimal.yaml