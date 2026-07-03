OverviewClickStack’s Helm chart supports multiple deployment configurations:
- Full stack (default) - All components included
- External ClickHouse - Use existing ClickHouse cluster
- External OTEL Collector - Use existing OTEL infrastructure
- Minimal deployment - Only HyperDX, external dependencies
External ClickHouseIf you have an existing ClickHouse cluster (including ClickHouse Cloud), you can disable the built-in ClickHouse and connect to your external instance.
Option 1: Inline configuration (development/testing)Use this approach for quick testing or non-production environments:
Install with this configuration:
# values-external-clickhouse.yaml
clickhouse:
enabled: false # Disable the built-in ClickHouse
otel:
clickhouseEndpoint: "tcp://your-clickhouse-server:9000"
clickhousePrometheusEndpoint: "http://your-clickhouse-server:9363" # Optional
hyperdx:
defaultConnections: |
[
{
"name": "External ClickHouse",
"host": "http://your-clickhouse-server:8123",
"port": 8123,
"username": "your-username",
"password": "your-password"
}
]
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-clickhouse.yaml
Option 2: External secret (production recommended)For production deployments where you want to keep credentials separate from your Helm configuration:
Create your configuration files
# Create connections.json
cat <<EOF > connections.json
[
{
"name": "Production ClickHouse",
"host": "https://your-production-clickhouse.com",
"port": 8123,
"username": "hyperdx_user",
"password": "your-secure-password"
}
]
EOF
# Create sources.json
cat <<EOF > sources.json
[
{
"from": {
"databaseName": "default",
"tableName": "otel_logs"
},
"kind": "log",
"name": "Logs",
"connection": "Production ClickHouse",
"timestampValueExpression": "TimestampTime",
"displayedTimestampValueExpression": "Timestamp",
"implicitColumnExpression": "Body",
"serviceNameExpression": "ServiceName",
"bodyExpression": "Body",
"eventAttributesExpression": "LogAttributes",
"resourceAttributesExpression": "ResourceAttributes",
"severityTextExpression": "SeverityText",
"traceIdExpression": "TraceId",
"spanIdExpression": "SpanId"
},
{
"from": {
"databaseName": "default",
"tableName": "otel_traces"
},
"kind": "trace",
"name": "Traces",
"connection": "Production ClickHouse",
"timestampValueExpression": "Timestamp",
"displayedTimestampValueExpression": "Timestamp",
"implicitColumnExpression": "SpanName",
"serviceNameExpression": "ServiceName",
"traceIdExpression": "TraceId",
"spanIdExpression": "SpanId",
"durationExpression": "Duration"
}
]
EOF
Create the Kubernetes secret
kubectl create secret generic hyperdx-external-config \
--from-file=connections.json=connections.json \
--from-file=sources.json=sources.json
# Clean up local files
rm connections.json sources.json
Configure Helm to use the secret
# values-external-clickhouse-secret.yaml
clickhouse:
enabled: false
otel:
clickhouseEndpoint: "tcp://your-clickhouse-server:9000"
clickhousePrometheusEndpoint: "http://your-clickhouse-server:9363"
hyperdx:
useExistingConfigSecret: true
existingConfigSecret: "hyperdx-external-config"
existingConfigConnectionsKey: "connections.json"
existingConfigSourcesKey: "sources.json"
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-clickhouse-secret.yaml
Using ClickHouse CloudFor ClickHouse Cloud specifically:
# values-clickhouse-cloud.yaml
clickhouse:
enabled: false
persistence:
enabled: false
otel:
clickhouseEndpoint: "tcp://your-cloud-instance.clickhouse.cloud:9440?secure=true"
hyperdx:
useExistingConfigSecret: true
existingConfigSecret: "clickhouse-cloud-config"
existingConfigConnectionsKey: "connections.json"
existingConfigSourcesKey: "sources.json"
External OTEL CollectorIf you have an existing OTEL collector infrastructure:
# values-external-otel.yaml
otel:
enabled: false # Disable the built-in OTEL collector
hyperdx:
otelExporterEndpoint: "http://your-otel-collector:4318"
For instructions on exposing OTEL collector endpoints via ingress, see Ingress Configuration.
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-otel.yaml
Minimal deploymentFor organizations with existing infrastructure, deploy only HyperDX:
# values-minimal.yaml
clickhouse:
enabled: false
otel:
enabled: false
hyperdx:
otelExporterEndpoint: "http://your-otel-collector:4318"
# Option 1: Inline (for testing)
defaultConnections: |
[
{
"name": "External ClickHouse",
"host": "http://your-clickhouse-server:8123",
"port": 8123,
"username": "your-username",
"password": "your-password"
}
]
# Option 2: External secret (production)
# useExistingConfigSecret: true
# existingConfigSecret: "my-external-config"
# existingConfigConnectionsKey: "connections.json"
# existingConfigSourcesKey: "sources.json"
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-minimal.yaml
Next steps
- Configuration Guide (v1.x) - API keys, secrets, and ingress setup
- Cloud Deployments (v1.x) - GKE, EKS, and AKS specific configurations
- Main Helm Guide (v1.x) - Basic installation
- Deployment options (v2.x) - v2.x deployment options
- Upgrade guide - Migrating from v1.x to v2.x