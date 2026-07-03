Advanced deployment configurations for the v1.x ClickStack Helm chart

Deprecated — v1.x chart v1.x inline-template Helm chart, which is in maintenance mode. For the v2.x chart, see This page documents deployment options for theinline-template Helm chart, which is in maintenance mode. For the v2.x chart, see Helm deployment options . To migrate, see the Upgrade guide

This guide covers advanced deployment options for ClickStack using Helm. For basic installation, see the main Helm deployment guide

ClickStack’s Helm chart supports multiple deployment configurations:

Full stack (default) - All components included

(default) - All components included External ClickHouse - Use existing ClickHouse cluster

- Use existing ClickHouse cluster External OTEL Collector - Use existing OTEL infrastructure

- Use existing OTEL infrastructure Minimal deployment - Only HyperDX, external dependencies

​ External ClickHouse

If you have an existing ClickHouse cluster (including ClickHouse Cloud), you can disable the built-in ClickHouse and connect to your external instance.

​ Option 1: Inline configuration (development/testing)

Use this approach for quick testing or non-production environments:

# values-external-clickhouse.yaml clickhouse : enabled : false # Disable the built-in ClickHouse otel : clickhouseEndpoint : "tcp://your-clickhouse-server:9000" clickhousePrometheusEndpoint : "http://your-clickhouse-server:9363" # Optional hyperdx : defaultConnections : | [ { "name": "External ClickHouse", "host": "http://your-clickhouse-server:8123", "port": 8123, "username": "your-username", "password": "your-password" } ]

Install with this configuration:

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-clickhouse.yaml

​ Option 2: External secret (production recommended)

For production deployments where you want to keep credentials separate from your Helm configuration:

​ Create your configuration files

# Create connections.json cat << EOF > connections.json [ { "name": "Production ClickHouse", "host": "https://your-production-clickhouse.com", "port": 8123, "username": "hyperdx_user", "password": "your-secure-password" } ] EOF # Create sources.json cat << EOF > sources.json [ { "from": { "databaseName": "default", "tableName": "otel_logs" }, "kind": "log", "name": "Logs", "connection": "Production ClickHouse", "timestampValueExpression": "TimestampTime", "displayedTimestampValueExpression": "Timestamp", "implicitColumnExpression": "Body", "serviceNameExpression": "ServiceName", "bodyExpression": "Body", "eventAttributesExpression": "LogAttributes", "resourceAttributesExpression": "ResourceAttributes", "severityTextExpression": "SeverityText", "traceIdExpression": "TraceId", "spanIdExpression": "SpanId" }, { "from": { "databaseName": "default", "tableName": "otel_traces" }, "kind": "trace", "name": "Traces", "connection": "Production ClickHouse", "timestampValueExpression": "Timestamp", "displayedTimestampValueExpression": "Timestamp", "implicitColumnExpression": "SpanName", "serviceNameExpression": "ServiceName", "traceIdExpression": "TraceId", "spanIdExpression": "SpanId", "durationExpression": "Duration" } ] EOF

​ Create the Kubernetes secret

kubectl create secret generic hyperdx-external-config \ --from-file=connections.json=connections.json \ --from-file=sources.json=sources.json # Clean up local files rm connections.json sources.json

​ Configure Helm to use the secret

# values-external-clickhouse-secret.yaml clickhouse : enabled : false otel : clickhouseEndpoint : "tcp://your-clickhouse-server:9000" clickhousePrometheusEndpoint : "http://your-clickhouse-server:9363" hyperdx : useExistingConfigSecret : true existingConfigSecret : "hyperdx-external-config" existingConfigConnectionsKey : "connections.json" existingConfigSourcesKey : "sources.json"

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-clickhouse-secret.yaml

​ Using ClickHouse Cloud

For ClickHouse Cloud specifically:

# values-clickhouse-cloud.yaml clickhouse : enabled : false persistence : enabled : false otel : clickhouseEndpoint : "tcp://your-cloud-instance.clickhouse.cloud:9440?secure=true" hyperdx : useExistingConfigSecret : true existingConfigSecret : "clickhouse-cloud-config" existingConfigConnectionsKey : "connections.json" existingConfigSourcesKey : "sources.json"

​ External OTEL Collector

If you have an existing OTEL collector infrastructure:

# values-external-otel.yaml otel : enabled : false # Disable the built-in OTEL collector hyperdx : otelExporterEndpoint : "http://your-otel-collector:4318"

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-otel.yaml

For instructions on exposing OTEL collector endpoints via ingress, see Ingress Configuration

​ Minimal deployment

For organizations with existing infrastructure, deploy only HyperDX:

# values-minimal.yaml clickhouse : enabled : false otel : enabled : false hyperdx : otelExporterEndpoint : "http://your-otel-collector:4318" # Option 1: Inline (for testing) defaultConnections : | [ { "name": "External ClickHouse", "host": "http://your-clickhouse-server:8123", "port": 8123, "username": "your-username", "password": "your-password" } ] # Option 2: External secret (production) # useExistingConfigSecret: true # existingConfigSecret: "my-external-config" # existingConfigConnectionsKey: "connections.json" # existingConfigSourcesKey: "sources.json"

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-minimal.yaml