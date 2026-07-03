Prerequisites
- Back up your data before upgrading (MongoDB, ClickHouse PVCs)
- Review your current
values.yamloverrides — most keys have moved or been renamed
Two-phase installationThe v2.x chart uses a two-phase install. Operators (which register CRDs) must be installed before the main chart (which creates CRs):
Uninstall in reverse order:
# Phase 1: Install operators and CRDs
helm install clickstack-operators clickstack/clickstack-operators
# Phase 2: Install ClickStack
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack
helm uninstall my-clickstack
helm uninstall clickstack-operators
Data persistencePersistentVolumeClaims created by the MongoDB and ClickHouse operators are not removed by
helm uninstall. This is by design to prevent accidental data loss. To clean up PVCs after uninstalling, refer to:
Storage class
global.storageClassName and
global.keepPVC have been removed. Storage class is now configured directly in each operator’s CR spec:
mongodb:
spec:
statefulSet:
spec:
volumeClaimTemplates:
- spec:
storageClassName: "fast-ssd"
clickhouse:
keeper:
spec:
dataVolumeClaimSpec:
storageClassName: "fast-ssd"
cluster:
spec:
dataVolumeClaimSpec:
storageClassName: "fast-ssd"
What changed
|Component
|Before (v1.x)
|After (v2.x)
|MongoDB
|Inline Deployment + Service + PVC
|MongoDB Kubernetes Operator (MCK) managing a
MongoDBCommunity CR
|ClickHouse
|Inline Deployment + Service + ConfigMaps + PVCs
|ClickHouse Operator managing
ClickHouseCluster +
KeeperCluster CRs
|OTEL Collector
|Inline Deployment + Service (
otel.* block)
|Official OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart (
otel-collector: subchart)
|HyperDX values
|Flat keys under
hyperdx.* plus top-level
tasks: and
appUrl
|Reorganized by K8s resource type under
hyperdx.* (see below)
|hdx-oss-v2
|Deprecated legacy chart
|Removed entirely
HyperDX values reorganizationThe
hyperdx: block is now organized by Kubernetes resource type:
hyperdx:
ports: # Shared port numbers (Deployment, Service, ConfigMap, Ingress)
api: 8000
app: 3000
opamp: 4320
frontendUrl: "http://localhost:3000" # Replaces the removed appUrl
config: # → clickstack-config ConfigMap (non-sensitive env vars)
APP_PORT: "3000"
HYPERDX_LOG_LEVEL: "info"
secrets: # → clickstack-secret Secret (sensitive env vars)
HYPERDX_API_KEY: "..."
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD: "otelcollectorpass"
CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD: "hyperdx"
MONGODB_PASSWORD: "hyperdx"
deployment: # K8s Deployment spec (image, replicas, probes, etc.)
service: # K8s Service spec (type, annotations)
ingress: # K8s Ingress spec (host, tls, annotations)
podDisruptionBudget: # K8s PDB spec
tasks: # K8s CronJob specs (previously top-level tasks:)
Key moves
|Before (v1.x)
|After (v2.x)
appUrl
|Removed. Use
hyperdx.frontendUrl (defaults to
http://localhost:3000)
tasks.* (top-level)
hyperdx.tasks.*
mongodb.password
hyperdx.secrets.MONGODB_PASSWORD
clickhouse.config.users.appUserPassword
hyperdx.secrets.CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD
clickhouse.config.users.otelUserPassword
hyperdx.secrets.CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD
otel.* env overrides
hyperdx.config.* (non-sensitive) and
hyperdx.secrets.* (sensitive)
Unified ConfigMap and SecretAll environment variables now flow through two static-named resources that are shared by the HyperDX Deployment and the OTEL Collector via
envFrom:
clickstack-configConfigMap — populated from
hyperdx.config
clickstack-secretSecret — populated from
hyperdx.secrets
MongoDB migration
Removed valuesThe following
mongodb.* values no longer exist:
# REMOVED — do not use
mongodb:
image: "..."
port: 27017
strategy: ...
nodeSelector: {}
tolerations: []
livenessProbe: ...
readinessProbe: ...
persistence:
enabled: true
dataSize: 10Gi
New valuesMongoDB is now managed by the MCK operator via a
MongoDBCommunity custom resource. The CR spec is rendered verbatim from
mongodb.spec:
The MongoDB password is set in
mongodb:
enabled: true
spec:
members: 1
type: ReplicaSet
version: "5.0.32"
security:
authentication:
modes: ["SCRAM"]
users:
- name: hyperdx
db: hyperdx
passwordSecretRef:
name: '{{ include "clickstack.mongodb.fullname" . }}-password'
roles:
- name: dbOwner
db: hyperdx
- name: clusterMonitor
db: admin
scramCredentialsSecretName: '{{ include "clickstack.mongodb.fullname" . }}-scram'
additionalMongodConfig:
storage.wiredTiger.engineConfig.journalCompressor: zlib
hyperdx.secrets.MONGODB_PASSWORD (not
mongodb.password). It is referenced automatically by the password Secret and the
mongoUri template.
To add persistence, add a
statefulSet block inside
mongodb.spec:
The MCK operator subchart is configured under
mongodb:
spec:
statefulSet:
spec:
volumeClaimTemplates:
- metadata:
name: data-volume
spec:
accessModes: ["ReadWriteOnce"]
storageClassName: "your-storage-class"
resources:
requests:
storage: 10Gi
mongodb-operator: (not
mongodb-kubernetes:). See the MCK documentation for all available CRD fields.
ClickHouse migration
Removed valuesThe following
clickhouse.* values no longer exist:
# REMOVED — do not use
clickhouse:
image: "..."
terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 90
resources: {}
livenessProbe: ...
readinessProbe: ...
startupProbe: ...
nodeSelector: {}
tolerations: []
service:
type: ClusterIP
annotations: {}
persistence:
enabled: true
dataSize: 10Gi
logSize: 5Gi
config:
clusterCidrs: [...]
users:
appUserPassword: "..."
otelUserPassword: "..."
otelUserName: "..."
New valuesClickHouse is now managed by the ClickHouse Operator via
ClickHouseCluster and
KeeperCluster custom resources. Both CR specs are rendered verbatim from values:
ClickHouse user credentials are now sourced from
clickhouse:
enabled: true
port: 8123
nativePort: 9000
prometheus:
enabled: true
port: 9363
keeper:
spec:
replicas: 1
dataVolumeClaimSpec:
accessModes: ["ReadWriteOnce"]
resources:
requests:
storage: 5Gi
cluster:
spec:
replicas: 1
shards: 1
keeperClusterRef:
name: '{{ include "clickstack.clickhouse.keeper" . }}'
dataVolumeClaimSpec:
accessModes: ["ReadWriteOnce"]
resources:
requests:
storage: 10Gi
settings:
extraUsersConfig:
users:
app:
password: '{{ .Values.hyperdx.secrets.CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD }}'
otelcollector:
password: '{{ .Values.hyperdx.secrets.CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD }}'
extraConfig:
max_connections: 4096
keep_alive_timeout: 64
max_concurrent_queries: 100
hyperdx.secrets (not
clickhouse.config.users). The cluster spec references them with template expressions.
The ClickHouse Operator subchart is configured under
clickhouse-operator:. Webhooks and cert-manager are disabled by default. See the operator configuration guide for all available CRD fields.
OTEL Collector migration
Removed valuesThe entire
otel: block no longer exists:
# REMOVED — do not use
otel:
enabled: true
image: ...
replicas: 1
resources: {}
clickhouseEndpoint: ...
clickhouseUser: ...
clickhousePassword: ...
clickhouseDatabase: "default"
opampServerUrl: ...
port: 13133
nativePort: 24225
grpcPort: 4317
httpPort: 4318
healthPort: 8888
env: []
customConfig: ...
New valuesThe OTEL Collector is now deployed via the official OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart as the
otel-collector: subchart. There is no parent-chart
otel: wrapper — configure the subchart directly.
Environment variables (ClickHouse endpoint, OpAMP URL, etc.) are shared via the unified
clickstack-config ConfigMap and
clickstack-secret Secret. The subchart’s
extraEnvsFrom is pre-wired:
To set resources (previously
otel-collector:
enabled: true
mode: deployment
image:
repository: docker.clickhouse.com/clickhouse/clickstack-otel-collector
tag: ""
extraEnvsFrom:
- configMapRef:
name: clickstack-config
- secretRef:
name: clickstack-secret
ports:
otlp:
enabled: true
containerPort: 4317
servicePort: 4317
otlp-http:
enabled: true
containerPort: 4318
servicePort: 4318
otel.resources):
To set replicas (previously
otel-collector:
resources:
requests:
memory: "128Mi"
cpu: "100m"
limits:
memory: "256Mi"
cpu: "200m"
otel.replicas):
To set nodeSelector/tolerations (previously
otel-collector:
replicaCount: 3
otel.nodeSelector/
otel.tolerations):
See the OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart for all available subchart values.
otel-collector:
nodeSelector:
node-role: monitoring
tolerations:
- key: monitoring
operator: Equal
value: otel
effect: NoSchedule
Unchanged valuesThe following sections are not affected by this migration:
global.*(imageRegistry, imagePullSecrets)
Fresh install vs. in-place upgradeFor a fresh install, no special steps are needed. The default values work out of the box. For an in-place upgrade of an existing release, be aware that:
- The operators (MCK, ClickHouse Operator) will be installed as new deployments in your namespace
- The existing MongoDB Deployment and ClickHouse Deployment will be deleted by Helm (they are no longer in the chart’s templates)
- The operators will create new StatefulSets to manage MongoDB and ClickHouse
- PVCs from the old chart are not automatically reused by the operator-managed StatefulSets
Next steps
- Main Helm guide - Basic installation with v2.x
- Configuration guide - API keys, secrets, and ingress
- Additional manifests - Custom Kubernetes objects
- ClickStack Helm charts repository - Chart source code and values reference