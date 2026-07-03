API key setupAfter successfully deploying ClickStack, configure the API key to enable telemetry data collection:
- Access your HyperDX instance via the configured ingress or service endpoint
- Log into the HyperDX dashboard and navigate to Team settings to generate or retrieve your API key
- Update your deployment with the API key using one of the following methods:
Method 1: Update via Helm upgrade with values fileAdd the API key to your
values.yaml:
Then upgrade your deployment:
hyperdx:
apiKey: "your-api-key-here"
helm upgrade my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml
Method 2: Update via Helm upgrade with —set flag
helm upgrade my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --set hyperdx.apiKey="your-api-key-here"
Restart pods to apply changesAfter updating the API key, restart the pods to pick up the new configuration:
kubectl rollout restart deployment my-clickstack-clickstack-app my-clickstack-clickstack-otel-collector
The chart automatically creates a Kubernetes secret (
<release-name>-app-secrets) with your API key. No additional secret configuration is needed unless you want to use an external secret.
Secret managementFor handling sensitive data such as API keys or database credentials, use Kubernetes secrets.
Using pre-configured secretsThe Helm chart includes a default secret template located at
charts/clickstack/templates/secrets.yaml. This file provides a base structure for managing secrets.
If you need to manually apply a secret, modify and apply the provided
secrets.yaml template:
Apply the secret to your cluster:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
name: hyperdx-secret
annotations:
"helm.sh/resource-policy": keep
type: Opaque
data:
API_KEY: <base64-encoded-api-key>
kubectl apply -f secrets.yaml
Creating a custom secretCreate a custom Kubernetes secret manually:
kubectl create secret generic hyperdx-secret \
--from-literal=API_KEY=my-secret-api-key
Referencing a secret in values.yaml
hyperdx:
apiKey:
valueFrom:
secretKeyRef:
name: hyperdx-secret
key: API_KEY
Ingress setupTo expose the HyperDX UI and API via a domain name, enable ingress in your
values.yaml.
General ingress configuration
hyperdx:
frontendUrl: "https://hyperdx.yourdomain.com" # Must match ingress host
ingress:
enabled: true
host: "hyperdx.yourdomain.com"
Important configuration note
hyperdx.frontendUrl should match the ingress host and include the protocol (e.g.,
https://hyperdx.yourdomain.com). This ensures that all generated links, cookies, and redirects work correctly.
Enabling TLS (HTTPS)To secure your deployment with HTTPS: 1. Create a TLS secret with your certificate and key:
2. Enable TLS in your ingress configuration:
kubectl create secret tls hyperdx-tls \
--cert=path/to/tls.crt \
--key=path/to/tls.key
hyperdx:
ingress:
enabled: true
host: "hyperdx.yourdomain.com"
tls:
enabled: true
tlsSecretName: "hyperdx-tls"
Example ingress configurationFor reference, here’s what the generated ingress resource looks like:
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
name: hyperdx-app-ingress
annotations:
nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/rewrite-target: /$1
nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/use-regex: "true"
spec:
ingressClassName: nginx
rules:
- host: hyperdx.yourdomain.com
http:
paths:
- path: /(.*)
pathType: ImplementationSpecific
backend:
service:
name: my-clickstack-clickstack-app
port:
number: 3000
tls:
- hosts:
- hyperdx.yourdomain.com
secretName: hyperdx-tls
Common ingress pitfallsPath and rewrite configuration:
- For Next.js and other SPAs, always use a regex path and rewrite annotation as shown above
- Don’t use just
path: /without a rewrite, as this will break static asset serving
frontendUrl and
ingress.host:
- If these don’t match, you may experience issues with cookies, redirects, and asset loading
- Ensure your TLS secret is valid and referenced correctly in the ingress
- Browsers may block insecure content if you access the app over HTTP when TLS is enabled
- Some features (like regex paths and rewrites) require recent versions of nginx ingress controller
- Check your version with:
kubectl -n ingress-nginx get pods -l app.kubernetes.io/name=ingress-nginx -o jsonpath="{.items[0].spec.containers[0].image}"
OTEL collector ingressIf you need to expose your OTEL collector endpoints (for traces, metrics, logs) through ingress, use the
additionalIngresses configuration. This is useful for sending telemetry data from outside the cluster or using a custom domain for the collector.
hyperdx:
ingress:
enabled: true
additionalIngresses:
- name: otel-collector
annotations:
nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/ssl-redirect: "false"
nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/force-ssl-redirect: "false"
nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/use-regex: "true"
ingressClassName: nginx
hosts:
- host: collector.yourdomain.com
paths:
- path: /v1/(traces|metrics|logs)
pathType: Prefix
port: 4318
name: otel-collector
tls:
- hosts:
- collector.yourdomain.com
secretName: collector-tls
- This creates a separate ingress resource for the OTEL collector endpoints
- You can use a different domain, configure specific TLS settings, and apply custom annotations
- The regex path rule allows you to route all OTLP signals (traces, metrics, logs) through a single rule
If you don’t need to expose the OTEL collector externally, you can skip this configuration. For most users, the general ingress setup is sufficient.
Troubleshooting ingressCheck ingress resource:
Check ingress controller logs:
kubectl get ingress -A
kubectl describe ingress <ingress-name>
Test asset URLs: Use
kubectl logs -l app.kubernetes.io/name=ingress-nginx -n ingress-nginx
curl to verify static assets are served as JS, not HTML:
Browser DevTools:
curl -I https://hyperdx.yourdomain.com/_next/static/chunks/main-xxxx.js
# Should return Content-Type: application/javascript
- Check the Network tab for 404s or assets returning HTML instead of JS
- Look for errors like
Unexpected token <in the console (indicates HTML returned for JS)
- Ensure the ingress isn’t stripping or incorrectly rewriting asset paths
- After changes, clear your browser cache and any CDN/proxy cache to avoid stale assets
Customizing valuesYou can customize settings by using
--set flags:
Alternatively, create a custom
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --set key=value
values.yaml. To retrieve the default values:
Example configuration:
helm show values clickstack/clickstack > values.yaml
Apply your custom values:
replicaCount: 2
resources:
limits:
cpu: 500m
memory: 512Mi
requests:
cpu: 250m
memory: 256Mi
hyperdx:
ingress:
enabled: true
host: hyperdx.example.com
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml
Next steps
- Deployment options (v1.x) - External systems and minimal deployments
- Cloud deployments (v1.x) - GKE, EKS, and AKS configurations
- Main Helm guide (v1.x) - Basic installation
- Helm configuration (v2.x) - v2.x configuration guide
- Upgrade guide - Migrating from v1.x to v2.x