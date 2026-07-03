The
Chart version 2.x onlyThe
additionalManifests feature is available in the v2.x subchart-based Helm chart only.
additionalManifests value lets you deploy arbitrary Kubernetes objects alongside the ClickStack chart. Use it for resources that the chart does not template natively, such as
NetworkPolicy,
HorizontalPodAutoscaler,
ServiceAccount,
PodMonitor, custom
Ingress objects, or any other Kubernetes API object.
How it worksEach entry in
additionalManifests is a complete Kubernetes resource definition. The chart:
- Iterates over each entry in the list
- Converts the entry to YAML (
toYaml)
- Evaluates template expressions in that YAML using Helm
tpl
.Release.Name,
.Release.Namespace
include "clickstack.fullname" .and other chart helpers
.Values.*
additionalManifests:
- apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-custom'
data:
release: '{{ .Release.Name }}'
Values file constraints
additionalManifests is configured in a values file, and values files are parsed as YAML before
tpl runs.
- Any
{{ ... }}in a values file must be inside a quoted string
- Structural template blocks are not valid values YAML (for example,
{{- include ... | nindent ... }}by itself)
- For non-string fields (for example, numeric ports), use literal values or named ports
- If you need structural templating, use a wrapper chart template instead of a raw values file
# Valid in values.yaml
name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-app'
# Invalid in values.yaml (unquoted template expression)
name: {{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-app
# Invalid in values.yaml (structural template block)
labels:
{{- include "clickstack.labels" . | nindent 2 }}
Available chart helpersThese helpers are defined in
templates/_helpers.tpl:
|Helper
|Description
|Values-file usage
clickstack.name
|Chart name (truncated to 63 chars)
|Safe in quoted scalars
clickstack.fullname
|Release-qualified name
|Safe in quoted scalars
clickstack.chart
|Chart name + version
|Safe in quoted scalars
clickstack.selectorLabels
|Selector labels block
|Wrapper chart templates only
clickstack.labels
|Standard labels block
|Wrapper chart templates only
clickstack.mongodb.fullname
|MongoDB CR name
|Safe in quoted scalars
clickstack.clickhouse.fullname
|ClickHouse CR name
|Safe in quoted scalars
clickstack.otel.fullname
|OTEL Collector name
|Safe in quoted scalars
Examples
ServiceAccount
additionalManifests:
- apiVersion: v1
kind: ServiceAccount
metadata:
name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}'
namespace: '{{ .Release.Namespace }}'
labels:
app.kubernetes.io/name: '{{ include "clickstack.name" . }}'
app.kubernetes.io/instance: '{{ .Release.Name }}'
annotations:
eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789:role/my-role"
NetworkPolicyRestrict ingress traffic to HyperDX pods:
additionalManifests:
- apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: NetworkPolicy
metadata:
name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-allow-ingress'
spec:
podSelector:
matchLabels:
app.kubernetes.io/name: '{{ include "clickstack.name" . }}'
app.kubernetes.io/instance: '{{ .Release.Name }}'
policyTypes:
- Ingress
ingress:
- from:
- namespaceSelector:
matchLabels:
kubernetes.io/metadata.name: ingress-nginx
ports:
- protocol: TCP
port: 3000
- protocol: TCP
port: 8000
HorizontalPodAutoscaler
additionalManifests:
- apiVersion: autoscaling/v2
kind: HorizontalPodAutoscaler
metadata:
name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-hpa'
spec:
scaleTargetRef:
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-app'
minReplicas: 2
maxReplicas: 10
metrics:
- type: Resource
resource:
name: cpu
target:
type: Utilization
averageUtilization: 75
PodMonitor (Prometheus Operator)
additionalManifests:
- apiVersion: monitoring.coreos.com/v1
kind: PodMonitor
metadata:
name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}'
labels:
release: prometheus
spec:
selector:
matchLabels:
app.kubernetes.io/name: '{{ include "clickstack.name" . }}'
app.kubernetes.io/instance: '{{ .Release.Name }}'
podMetricsEndpoints:
- port: app
interval: 30s
AWS ALB IngressWhen using the AWS Load Balancer Controller, disable the chart’s built-in nginx Ingress and define a custom ALB Ingress:
For a complete ALB setup example including internal OTEL collector ingress and HPA, see the ALB example values.
hyperdx:
ingress:
enabled: false
additionalManifests:
- apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-alb'
annotations:
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/scheme: internet-facing
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/target-type: ip
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/certificate-arn: "arn:aws:acm:us-east-1:123456789:certificate/abc-123"
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/listen-ports: '[{"HTTPS":443}]'
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/ssl-redirect: "443"
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/group.name: clickstack
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/healthcheck-path: /api/health
spec:
ingressClassName: alb
rules:
- host: clickstack.example.com
http:
paths:
- path: /
pathType: Prefix
backend:
service:
name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-app'
port:
name: app
TargetGroupBindingFor ALB scenarios that require explicit
TargetGroupBinding resources:
additionalManifests:
- apiVersion: elbv2.k8s.aws/v1beta1
kind: TargetGroupBinding
metadata:
name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-tgb'
spec:
serviceRef:
name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-app'
port: app
targetGroupARN: "arn:aws:elasticloadbalancing:us-east-1:123456789:targetgroup/my-tg/abc123"
targetType: ip
Advanced: wrapper chart templatesIf you need structural helpers like
include "clickstack.labels" . | nindent 4, render them from a wrapper chart template (
templates/*.yaml) instead of putting those blocks directly in values files.
Example wrapper chart template snippet:
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
name: {{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-extra
labels:
{{- include "clickstack.labels" . | nindent 4 }}
data:
appPort: "{{ .Values.hyperdx.ports.app }}"
Tips
Helm hooksEach
additionalManifests entry is rendered as a separate YAML document. You can add Helm hook annotations to control install/upgrade ordering:
additionalManifests:
- apiVersion: batch/v1
kind: Job
metadata:
name: post-install-job
annotations:
helm.sh/hook: post-install
helm.sh/hook-delete-policy: hook-succeeded
spec:
template:
spec:
restartPolicy: Never
containers:
- name: migrate
image: my-migration-image:latest
command: ["./migrate.sh"]
CRD orderingIf your additional manifests include custom resources (for example,
PodMonitor), the CRDs must already exist in the cluster before install/upgrade.
Combining multiple resources
additionalManifests is a list. Entries are rendered in list order, and each entry becomes its own YAML document.
Next steps
- Main Helm guide - Basic installation
- Configuration guide - API keys, secrets, and ingress
- Cloud deployments - GKE, EKS, and AKS configurations
- ClickStack Helm charts repository - Chart source code and values reference