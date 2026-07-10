Suitable for
- Existing ClickHouse users
- Custom event pipelines
Deployment steps
1
Deploy with Docker
Run the following command, modifying
YOUR_MONGODB_URI as required.
docker run -e MONGO_URI=mongodb://YOUR_MONGODB_URI -p 8080:8080 docker.hyperdx.io/hyperdx/hyperdx
3
Complete connection details
Connect to your own external ClickHouse cluster e.g. ClickHouse Cloud.If prompted to create a source, retain all default values and complete the
Table field with the value
otel_logs. All other settings should be auto-detected, allowing you to click
Save New Source.
Creating a sourceCreating a source requires tables to exist in ClickHouse. If you don’t have data, we recommend deploying the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector to create tables.
Using Docker ComposeYou can modify the Docker Compose configuration to achieve the same effect as this guide, removing the OTel collector and ClickHouse instance from the manifest.
ClickStack OpenTelemetry collectorEven if you’re managing your own OpenTelemetry collector, independent of the other components in the stack, we still recommend using the ClickStack distribution of the collector. This ensures the default schema is used and best practices for ingestion are applied. For details on deploying and configuring a standalone collector see “Ingesting with OpenTelemetry”.
Schema choice: Map vs JSONClickStack stores attributes as
Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with bucketed map serialization and text indexes on map keys and values, it provides selective lookups without the per-key ingest overhead of dynamic JSON subcolumns.
A
JSON-typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set. It is not recommended as the default. See Map vs JSON type for the full comparison and the env vars required to enable JSON support.