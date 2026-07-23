- ClickHouse
- HyperDX
- OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector (exposing OTLP on ports
4317and
4318)
- MongoDB (for persistent application state)
Suitable for
- Demos
- Local testing of the full stack
Deployment steps
1
Deploy with Docker
The following will run an OpenTelemetry collector (on port 4317 and 4318) and the HyperDX UI (on port 8080).
docker run -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
Image Name UpdateClickStack images are now published as
clickhouse/clickstack-* (previously
docker.hyperdx.io/hyperdx/*).
3
Ingest data
To ingest data see “Ingesting data”.
Persisting data and settingsTo persist data and settings across restarts of the container, you can modify the above docker command to mount the paths
/data/db,
/var/lib/clickhouse and
/var/log/clickhouse-server. For example:
# ensure directories exist
mkdir -p .volumes/db .volumes/ch_data .volumes/ch_logs
# modify command to mount paths
docker run \
-p 8080:8080 \
-p 4317:4317 \
-p 4318:4318 \
-v "$(pwd)/.volumes/db:/data/db" \
-v "$(pwd)/.volumes/ch_data:/var/lib/clickhouse" \
-v "$(pwd)/.volumes/ch_logs:/var/log/clickhouse-server" \
clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
Deploying to productionThis option shouldn’t be deployed to production for the following reasons:
- Non-persistent storage: All data is stored using the Docker native overlay filesystem. This setup doesn’t support performance at scale, and data will be lost if the container is removed or restarted - unless users mount the required file paths.
- Lack of component isolation: All components run within a single Docker container. This prevents independent scaling and monitoring and applies any
cgrouplimits globally to all processes. As a result, components may compete for CPU and memory.
Customizing portsIf you need to customize the application (8080) or API (8000) ports that HyperDX Local runs on, you’ll need to modify the
docker run command to forward the appropriate ports and set a few environment variables.
Customizing the OpenTelemetry ports can simply be changed by modifying the port forwarding flags. For example, replacing
-p 4318:4318 with
-p 4999:4318 to change the OpenTelemetry HTTP port to 4999.
docker run -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4999:4318 clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
Using ClickHouse CloudThis distribution can be used with ClickHouse Cloud. While the local ClickHouse instance will still be deployed (and ignored), the OTel collector can be configured to use a ClickHouse Cloud instance by setting the environment variables
CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT,
CLICKHOUSE_USER and
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD.
For example:
The
export CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT=<HTTPS ENDPOINT>
export CLICKHOUSE_USER=<CLICKHOUSE_USER>
export CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=<CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD>
docker run -e CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT=${CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT} -e CLICKHOUSE_USER=default -e CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD} -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest
CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT should be the ClickHouse Cloud HTTPS endpoint, including the port
8443 e.g.
https://mxl4k3ul6a.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse.com:8443
On connecting to the HyperDX UI, navigate to
Team Settings and create a connection to your ClickHouse Cloud service - followed by the required sources.
Configuring the OpenTelemetry collectorThe OTel collector configuration can be modified if required - see “Modifying configuration”.
Schema choice: Map vs JSONClickStack stores attributes as
Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with bucketed map serialization and text indexes on map keys and values, it provides selective lookups without the per-key ingest overhead of dynamic JSON subcolumns.
A
JSON-typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set. It is not recommended as the default. See Map vs JSON type for the full comparison and the env vars required to enable JSON support.