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All ClickStack Open Source components are distributed separately as individual Docker images:
  • ClickHouse
  • HyperDX
  • OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector
  • MongoDB
These images can be combined and deployed locally using Docker Compose. Docker Compose exposes additional ports for observability and ingestion based on the default otel-collector setup:
  • 13133: Health check endpoint for the health_check extension
  • 24225: Fluentd receiver for log ingestion
  • 4317: OTLP gRPC receiver (standard for traces, logs, and metrics)
  • 4318: OTLP HTTP receiver (alternative to gRPC)
  • 8888: Prometheus metrics endpoint for monitoring the collector itself
These ports enable integrations with a variety of telemetry sources and make the OpenTelemetry collector production-ready for diverse ingestion needs.

Suitable for

  • Local testing
  • Proof of concepts
  • Production deployments where fault tolerance isn’t required and a single server is sufficient to host all ClickHouse data
  • When deploying ClickStack but hosting ClickHouse separately e.g. using ClickHouse Cloud.

Deployment steps


1

Clone the repo

To deploy with Docker Compose clone the ClickStack repo, change into the directory and run docker-compose up:
3

Complete connection details

To connect to the deployed ClickHouse instance, simply click Create and accept the default settings.If you prefer to connect to your own external ClickHouse cluster e.g. ClickHouse Cloud, you can manually enter your connection credentials.If prompted to create a source, retain all default values and complete the Table field with the value otel_logs. All other settings should be auto-detected, allowing you to click Save New Source.

Modifying compose settings

You can modify settings for the stack, such as the version used, through the environment variable file:

Configuring the OpenTelemetry collector

The OTel collector configuration can be modified if required - see “Modifying configuration”.

Using ClickHouse Cloud

This distribution can be used with ClickHouse Cloud, but it differs from Managed ClickStack. In this setup, you manage the ClickStack UI yourself while using ClickHouse Cloud only for compute and storage. Unless you have a specific reason to operate the UI independently, we recommend using Managed ClickStack, which includes integrated authentication and additional enterprise features, and removes the need to manage the ClickStack UI yourself. You should:
  • Remove the ClickHouse service from the docker-compose.yml file. This is optional if testing, as the deployed ClickHouse instance will simply be ignored - although waste local resources. If removing the service, ensure any references to the service such as depends_on are removed.
  • Modify the OTel collector to use a ClickHouse Cloud instance by setting the environment variables CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT, CLICKHOUSE_USER and CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD in the compose file. Specifically, add the environment variables to the OTel collector service:
    The CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT should be the ClickHouse Cloud HTTPS endpoint, including the port 8443 e.g. https://mxl4k3ul6a.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse.com:8443
  • On connecting to the HyperDX UI and creating a connection to ClickHouse, use your Cloud credentials.

Schema choice: Map vs JSON

ClickStack stores attributes as Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with bucketed map serialization and text indexes on map keys and values, it provides selective lookups without the per-key ingest overhead of dynamic JSON subcolumns. A JSON-typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set. It is not recommended as the default. See Map vs JSON type for the full comparison and the env vars required to enable JSON support.
Last modified on July 10, 2026