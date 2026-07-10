- ClickHouse
- HyperDX
- OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector
- MongoDB
otel-collector setup:
13133: Health check endpoint for the
health_checkextension
24225: Fluentd receiver for log ingestion
4317: OTLP gRPC receiver (standard for traces, logs, and metrics)
4318: OTLP HTTP receiver (alternative to gRPC)
8888: Prometheus metrics endpoint for monitoring the collector itself
Suitable for
- Local testing
- Proof of concepts
- Production deployments where fault tolerance isn’t required and a single server is sufficient to host all ClickHouse data
- When deploying ClickStack but hosting ClickHouse separately e.g. using ClickHouse Cloud.
Deployment steps
1
Clone the repo
To deploy with Docker Compose clone the ClickStack repo, change into the directory and run
docker-compose up:
git clone https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickStack.git
docker compose up
3
Complete connection details
To connect to the deployed ClickHouse instance, simply click Create and accept the default settings.If you prefer to connect to your own external ClickHouse cluster e.g. ClickHouse Cloud, you can manually enter your connection credentials.If prompted to create a source, retain all default values and complete the
Table field with the value
otel_logs. All other settings should be auto-detected, allowing you to click
Save New Source.
Modifying compose settingsYou can modify settings for the stack, such as the version used, through the environment variable file:
user@example-host clickstack % cat .env
# Used by docker-compose.yml
IMAGE_NAME_DOCKERHUB=clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one
LOCAL_IMAGE_NAME_DOCKERHUB=clickhouse/clickstack-local
ALL_IN_ONE_IMAGE_NAME_DOCKERHUB=clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one
OTEL_COLLECTOR_IMAGE_NAME_DOCKERHUB=clickhouse/clickstack-otel-collector
CODE_VERSION=2.8.0
IMAGE_VERSION_SUB_TAG=.8.0
IMAGE_VERSION=2
IMAGE_NIGHTLY_TAG=2-nightly
IMAGE_LATEST_TAG=latest
# Set up domain URLs
HYPERDX_API_PORT=8000 #optional (should not be taken by other services)
HYPERDX_APP_PORT=8080
HYPERDX_APP_URL=http://localhost
HYPERDX_LOG_LEVEL=debug
HYPERDX_OPAMP_PORT=4320
# Otel/Clickhouse config
HYPERDX_OTEL_EXPORTER_CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE=default
Configuring the OpenTelemetry collectorThe OTel collector configuration can be modified if required - see “Modifying configuration”.
Using ClickHouse CloudThis distribution can be used with ClickHouse Cloud, but it differs from Managed ClickStack. In this setup, you manage the ClickStack UI yourself while using ClickHouse Cloud only for compute and storage. Unless you have a specific reason to operate the UI independently, we recommend using Managed ClickStack, which includes integrated authentication and additional enterprise features, and removes the need to manage the ClickStack UI yourself. You should:
-
Remove the ClickHouse service from the
docker-compose.ymlfile. This is optional if testing, as the deployed ClickHouse instance will simply be ignored - although waste local resources. If removing the service, ensure any references to the service such as
depends_onare removed.
-
Modify the OTel collector to use a ClickHouse Cloud instance by setting the environment variables
CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT,
CLICKHOUSE_USERand
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORDin the compose file. Specifically, add the environment variables to the OTel collector service:The
otel-collector: image: ${OTEL_COLLECTOR_IMAGE_NAME_DOCKERHUB}:${IMAGE_VERSION} environment: CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT: '<CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT>' # https endpoint here CLICKHOUSE_USER: '<CLICKHOUSE_USER>' CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD: '<CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD>' HYPERDX_OTEL_EXPORTER_CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE: ${HYPERDX_OTEL_EXPORTER_CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE} HYPERDX_LOG_LEVEL: ${HYPERDX_LOG_LEVEL} OPAMP_SERVER_URL: 'http://app:${HYPERDX_OPAMP_PORT}' ports: - '13133:13133' # health_check extension - '24225:24225' # fluentd receiver - '4317:4317' # OTLP gRPC receiver - '4318:4318' # OTLP http receiver - '8888:8888' # metrics extension restart: always networks: - internal
CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINTshould be the ClickHouse Cloud HTTPS endpoint, including the port
8443e.g.
https://mxl4k3ul6a.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse.com:8443
- On connecting to the HyperDX UI and creating a connection to ClickHouse, use your Cloud credentials.
Schema choice: Map vs JSONClickStack stores attributes as
Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with bucketed map serialization and text indexes on map keys and values, it provides selective lookups without the per-key ingest overhead of dynamic JSON subcolumns.
A
JSON-typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set. It is not recommended as the default. See Map vs JSON type for the full comparison and the env vars required to enable JSON support.