Values organizationThe v2.x chart organizes values by Kubernetes resource type under the
hyperdx: block:
All environment variables flow through two static-named resources shared by the HyperDX Deployment and the OTEL Collector via
hyperdx:
ports: # Shared port numbers (Deployment, Service, ConfigMap, Ingress)
api: 8000
app: 3000
opamp: 4320
frontendUrl: "http://localhost:3000"
config: # → clickstack-config ConfigMap (non-sensitive env vars)
APP_PORT: "3000"
HYPERDX_LOG_LEVEL: "info"
secrets: # → clickstack-secret Secret (sensitive env vars)
HYPERDX_API_KEY: "..."
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD: "otelcollectorpass"
CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD: "hyperdx"
MONGODB_PASSWORD: "hyperdx"
deployment: # K8s Deployment spec (image, replicas, probes, etc.)
service: # K8s Service spec (type, annotations)
ingress: # K8s Ingress spec (host, tls, annotations)
podDisruptionBudget: # K8s PDB spec
tasks: # K8s CronJob specs
envFrom:
clickstack-configConfigMap — populated from
hyperdx.config
clickstack-secretSecret — populated from
hyperdx.secrets
API key setupAfter successfully deploying ClickStack, configure the API key to enable telemetry data collection:
- Access your HyperDX instance via the configured ingress or service endpoint
- Log into the HyperDX dashboard and navigate to Team settings to generate or retrieve your API key
- Update your deployment with the API key using one of the following methods:
Method 1: Update via Helm upgrade with values fileAdd the API key to your
values.yaml:
Then upgrade your deployment:
hyperdx:
secrets:
HYPERDX_API_KEY: "your-api-key-here"
helm upgrade my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml
Method 2: Update via Helm upgrade with —set flag
helm upgrade my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack \
--set hyperdx.secrets.HYPERDX_API_KEY="your-api-key-here"
Restart pods to apply changesAfter updating the API key, restart the pods to pick up the new configuration:
kubectl rollout restart deployment my-clickstack-clickstack-app
The chart automatically creates a Kubernetes secret (
clickstack-secret) with your configuration values. No additional secret configuration is needed unless you want to use an external secret.
Secret managementFor handling sensitive data such as API keys or database credentials, the v2.x chart provides a unified
clickstack-secret resource populated from
hyperdx.secrets.
Default secret valuesThe chart ships with default values for all secrets. Override them in your
values.yaml:
hyperdx:
secrets:
HYPERDX_API_KEY: "your-api-key"
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD: "your-clickhouse-otel-password"
CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD: "your-clickhouse-app-password"
MONGODB_PASSWORD: "your-mongodb-password"
Using an external secretFor production deployments where you want to keep credentials separate from Helm values, use an external Kubernetes secret:
Then reference it in your values:
# Create your secret
kubectl create secret generic my-clickstack-secrets \
--from-literal=HYPERDX_API_KEY=my-secret-api-key \
--from-literal=CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=my-ch-password \
--from-literal=CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD=my-ch-app-password \
--from-literal=MONGODB_PASSWORD=my-mongo-password
hyperdx:
useExistingConfigSecret: true
existingConfigSecret: "my-clickstack-secrets"
Ingress setupTo expose the HyperDX UI and API via a domain name, enable ingress in your
values.yaml.
General ingress configuration
hyperdx:
frontendUrl: "https://hyperdx.yourdomain.com" # Must match ingress host
ingress:
enabled: true
host: "hyperdx.yourdomain.com"
Important configuration note
hyperdx.frontendUrl should match the ingress host and include the protocol (e.g.,
https://hyperdx.yourdomain.com). This ensures that all generated links, cookies, and redirects work correctly.
Enabling TLS (HTTPS)To secure your deployment with HTTPS: 1. Create a TLS secret with your certificate and key:
2. Enable TLS in your ingress configuration:
kubectl create secret tls hyperdx-tls \
--cert=path/to/tls.crt \
--key=path/to/tls.key
hyperdx:
ingress:
enabled: true
host: "hyperdx.yourdomain.com"
tls:
enabled: true
tlsSecretName: "hyperdx-tls"
Example ingress configurationFor reference, here’s what the generated ingress resource looks like:
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
name: hyperdx-app-ingress
annotations:
nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/rewrite-target: /$1
nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/use-regex: "true"
spec:
ingressClassName: nginx
rules:
- host: hyperdx.yourdomain.com
http:
paths:
- path: /(.*)
pathType: ImplementationSpecific
backend:
service:
name: my-clickstack-clickstack-app
port:
number: 3000
tls:
- hosts:
- hyperdx.yourdomain.com
secretName: hyperdx-tls
Common ingress pitfallsPath and rewrite configuration:
- For Next.js and other SPAs, always use a regex path and rewrite annotation as shown above
- Don’t use just
path: /without a rewrite, as this will break static asset serving
frontendUrl and
ingress.host:
- If these don’t match, you may experience issues with cookies, redirects, and asset loading
- Ensure your TLS secret is valid and referenced correctly in the ingress
- Browsers may block insecure content if you access the app over HTTP when TLS is enabled
- Some features (like regex paths and rewrites) require recent versions of nginx ingress controller
- Check your version with:
kubectl -n ingress-nginx get pods -l app.kubernetes.io/name=ingress-nginx -o jsonpath="{.items[0].spec.containers[0].image}"
OTEL collector ingressIf you need to expose your OTEL collector endpoints (for traces, metrics, logs) through ingress, use the
additionalIngresses configuration. This is useful for sending telemetry data from outside the cluster or using a custom domain for the collector.
hyperdx:
ingress:
enabled: true
additionalIngresses:
- name: otel-collector
annotations:
nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/ssl-redirect: "false"
nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/force-ssl-redirect: "false"
nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/use-regex: "true"
ingressClassName: nginx
hosts:
- host: collector.yourdomain.com
paths:
- path: /v1/(traces|metrics|logs)
pathType: Prefix
port: 4318
name: otel-collector
tls:
- hosts:
- collector.yourdomain.com
secretName: collector-tls
- This creates a separate ingress resource for the OTEL collector endpoints
- You can use a different domain, configure specific TLS settings, and apply custom annotations
- The regex path rule allows you to route all OTLP signals (traces, metrics, logs) through a single rule
Alternatively, you can use
If you don’t need to expose the OTEL collector externally, you can skip this configuration. For most users, the general ingress setup is sufficient.
additionalManifests to define fully custom ingress resources, such as an AWS ALB Ingress.
OTEL collector configurationThe OTEL Collector is deployed via the official OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart as the
otel-collector: subchart. Configure it directly under
otel-collector: in your values:
Environment variables (ClickHouse endpoint, OpAMP URL, etc.) are shared via the unified
otel-collector:
enabled: true
mode: deployment
replicaCount: 3
resources:
requests:
memory: "128Mi"
cpu: "100m"
limits:
memory: "256Mi"
cpu: "200m"
nodeSelector:
node-role: monitoring
tolerations:
- key: monitoring
operator: Equal
value: otel
effect: NoSchedule
clickstack-config ConfigMap and
clickstack-secret Secret. The subchart’s
extraEnvsFrom is pre-wired to read from both.
See the OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart for all available subchart values.
MongoDB configurationMongoDB is managed by the MCK operator via a
MongoDBCommunity custom resource. The CR spec is rendered verbatim from
mongodb.spec:
The MongoDB password is set in
mongodb:
enabled: true
spec:
members: 1
type: ReplicaSet
version: "5.0.32"
security:
authentication:
modes: ["SCRAM"]
statefulSet:
spec:
volumeClaimTemplates:
- metadata:
name: data-volume
spec:
accessModes: ["ReadWriteOnce"]
storageClassName: "your-storage-class"
resources:
requests:
storage: 10Gi
hyperdx.secrets.MONGODB_PASSWORD. See the MCK documentation for all available CRD fields.
ClickHouse configurationClickHouse is managed by the ClickHouse Operator via
ClickHouseCluster and
KeeperCluster custom resources. Both CR specs are rendered verbatim from values:
ClickHouse user credentials are sourced from
clickhouse:
enabled: true
port: 8123
nativePort: 9000
prometheus:
enabled: true
port: 9363
keeper:
spec:
replicas: 1
dataVolumeClaimSpec:
accessModes: ["ReadWriteOnce"]
resources:
requests:
storage: 5Gi
cluster:
spec:
replicas: 1
shards: 1
dataVolumeClaimSpec:
accessModes: ["ReadWriteOnce"]
resources:
requests:
storage: 10Gi
hyperdx.secrets (not
clickhouse.config.users as in v1.x). See the ClickHouse Operator configuration guide for all available CRD fields.
Troubleshooting ingressCheck ingress resource:
Check ingress controller logs:
kubectl get ingress -A
kubectl describe ingress <ingress-name>
Test asset URLs: Use
kubectl logs -l app.kubernetes.io/name=ingress-nginx -n ingress-nginx
curl to verify static assets are served as JS, not HTML:
Browser DevTools:
curl -I https://hyperdx.yourdomain.com/_next/static/chunks/main-xxxx.js
# Should return Content-Type: application/javascript
- Check the Network tab for 404s or assets returning HTML instead of JS
- Look for errors like
Unexpected token <in the console (indicates HTML returned for JS)
- Ensure the ingress isn’t stripping or incorrectly rewriting asset paths
- After changes, clear your browser cache and any CDN/proxy cache to avoid stale assets
Customizing valuesYou can customize settings by using
--set flags:
Alternatively, create a custom
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --set key=value
values.yaml. To retrieve the default values:
Apply your custom values:
helm show values clickstack/clickstack > values.yaml
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml
Next steps
- Deployment options - External systems and minimal deployments
- Cloud deployments - GKE, EKS, and AKS configurations
- Upgrade guide - Migrating from v1.x to v2.x
- Additional manifests - Custom Kubernetes objects
- Main Helm guide - Basic installation
- Configuration (v1.x) - v1.x configuration guide