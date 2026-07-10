guide is for existing users of ClickHouse Cloud. If you’re new to ClickHouse Cloud, we recommend our This. If you’re new to ClickHouse Cloud, we recommend our Getting Started guide for Managed ClickStack.

In this deployment pattern, both ClickHouse and the ClickStack UI (HyperDX) are hosted in ClickHouse Cloud, minimizing the number of components the user needs to self-host.

As well as reducing infrastructure management, this deployment pattern ensures authentication is integrated with ClickHouse Cloud SSO/SAML. Unlike self-hosted deployments, there is also no need to provision a MongoDB instance to store application state — such as dashboards, saved searches, user settings, and alerts. Users also benefit from:

Automatic scaling of compute independent of storage

Low-cost and effectively unlimited retention based on object storage

The ability to independently isolate read and write workloads with Warehouses.

Integrated authentication

Automated backups

Security and compliance features

Seamless upgrades

In this mode, data ingestion is entirely left to the user. You can ingest data into Managed ClickStack using your own hosted OpenTelemetry collector, direct ingestion from client libraries, ClickHouse-native table engines (such as Kafka or S3), ETL pipelines, or ClickPipes — ClickHouse Cloud’s managed ingestion service. This approach offers the simplest and most performant way to operate ClickStack.

​ Suitable for

This deployment pattern is ideal in the following scenarios:

You already have observability data in ClickHouse Cloud and wish to visualize it using ClickStack. You operate a large observability deployment and need the dedicated performance and scalability of ClickStack running on ClickHouse Cloud. You’re already using ClickHouse Cloud for analytics and want to instrument your application using ClickStack instrumentation libraries — sending data to the same cluster. In this case, we recommend using warehouses to isolate compute for observability workloads.

​ Setup steps

The following guide assumes you have already created a ClickHouse Cloud service. If you haven’t created a service, follow the Getting Started guide for Managed ClickStack. This will leave you with a service in the same state as this guide i.e. ready for observability data with ClickStack enabled.

​ Additional tasks

​ Granting access to Managed ClickStack

Navigate to your service in the ClickHouse Cloud console Go to Settings → SQL Console Access Set the appropriate permission level for each user: Service Admin → Full Access - Required for enabling alerts

- Required for enabling alerts Service Read Only → Read Only - Can view observability data and create dashboards

- Can view observability data and create dashboards No access - Can’t access HyperDX

Alerts require admin access To enable alerts, at least one user with Service Admin permissions (mapped to Full Access in the SQL Console Access dropdown) must log into HyperDX at least once. This provisions a dedicated user in the database that runs alert queries.

​ Using ClickStack with read-only compute

The ClickStack UI can run entirely on a read-only ClickHouse Cloud service. This is the recommended setup when you want to isolate ingestion and query workloads.

​ How ClickStack selects compute

ClickStack UI always connects to the ClickHouse service from where it is launched in the ClickHouse Cloud console.

This means:

If you open ClickStack from a read-only service, all queries issued by ClickStack UI will run on that read-only compute.

If you open ClickStack from a read-write service, ClickStack will use that compute instead.

No additional configuration inside ClickStack is required to enforce read-only behavior.

​ Recommended setup

To run ClickStack on read-only compute:

Create or identify a ClickHouse Cloud service in the warehouse configured as read-only. In the ClickHouse Cloud console, select the read-only service. Launch ClickStack from the left navigation menu.

Once launched, ClickStack UI will automatically bind to this read-only service.

​ Adding more data sources

ClickStack is OpenTelemetry native but not OpenTelemetry exclusive - you can use your own table schemas if desired.

The following describes how users can add additional data sources beyond those that are configured automatically.

​ Using OpenTelemetry schemas

If you’re using an OTel collector to create the database and tables within ClickHouse, retain all default values within the create source model, completing the Table field with the value otel_logs - to create a logs source. All other settings should be auto-detected, allowing you to click Save New Source .

To create sources for traces and OTel metrics, you can select Create New Source from the top menu.

From here, select the required source type followed by the appropriate table e.g. for traces, select the table otel_traces . All settings should be auto-detected.

Correlating sources Note that different data sources in ClickStack—such as logs and traces—can be correlated with each other. To enable this, additional configuration is required on each source. For example, in the logs source, you can specify a corresponding trace source, and vice versa in the traces source. See “Correlated sources” for further details.

​ Using custom schemas

Users looking to connect ClickStack to an existing service with data can complete the database and table settings as required. Settings will be auto-detected if tables conform to the OpenTelemetry schemas for ClickHouse.

If using your own schema, we recommend creating a Logs source ensuring the required fields are specified - see “Log source settings” for further details.

​ Schema choice: Map vs JSON

Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with ClickStack stores attributes ascolumns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with bucketed map serialization and text indexes on map keys and values, it provides selective lookups without the per-key ingest overhead of dynamic JSON subcolumns.