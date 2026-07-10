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Similar to the all-in-one image, this comprehensive Docker image bundles all ClickStack components:
  • ClickHouse
  • HyperDX
  • OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector (exposing OTLP on ports 4317 and 4318)
  • MongoDB (for persistent application state)
However, user authentication is disabled for this distribution of HyperDX

Suitable for

  • Demos
  • Debugging
  • Development where HyperDX is used

Deployment steps


1

Deploy with Docker

Local mode deploys the HyperDX UI on port 8080.

Schema choice: Map vs JSON

ClickStack stores attributes as Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with bucketed map serialization and text indexes on map keys and values, it provides selective lookups without the per-key ingest overhead of dynamic JSON subcolumns. A JSON-typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set. It is not recommended as the default. See Map vs JSON type for the full comparison and the env vars required to enable JSON support.
Last modified on July 10, 2026