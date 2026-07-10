- ClickHouse
- HyperDX
- OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector (exposing OTLP on ports
4317and
4318)
- MongoDB (for persistent application state)
Suitable for
- Demos
- Debugging
- Development where HyperDX is used
Deployment steps
1
Deploy with Docker
Local mode deploys the HyperDX UI on port 8080.
docker run -p 8080:8080 clickhouse/clickstack-local:latest
Schema choice: Map vs JSONClickStack stores attributes as
Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with bucketed map serialization and text indexes on map keys and values, it provides selective lookups without the per-key ingest overhead of dynamic JSON subcolumns.
A
JSON-typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set. It is not recommended as the default. See Map vs JSON type for the full comparison and the env vars required to enable JSON support.