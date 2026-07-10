- ClickHouse
- HyperDX
- OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector
- MongoDB (for persistent application state)
- Environment-specific configuration via
values.yaml
- Resource limits and pod-level scaling
- TLS and ingress configuration
- Secrets management and authentication setup
Suitable for
- Proof of concepts
- Production
Deployment steps
1
Prerequisites
- Helm v3+
- Kubernetes cluster (v1.20+ recommended)
kubectlconfigured to interact with your cluster
2
Add the ClickStack Helm repository
Add the ClickStack Helm repository:
helm repo add clickstack https://clickhouse.github.io/ClickStack-helm-charts
helm repo update
3
Installing ClickStack
To install the ClickStack chart with default values:
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack
4
Verify the installation
Verify the installation:
When all pods are ready, proceed.
kubectl get pods -l "app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack"
5
Forward ports
Port forwarding allows us to access and set up HyperDX. Users deploying to production should instead expose the service via an ingress or load balancer to ensure proper network access, TLS termination, and scalability. Port forwarding is best suited for local development or one-off administrative tasks, not long-term or high-availability environments.
kubectl port-forward \
pod/$(kubectl get pod -l app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack -o jsonpath='{.items[0].metadata.name}') \
8080:3000
7
Customizing values (optional)
You can customize settings by using
--set flags. For example:
Alternatively, edit the
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --set key=value
values.yaml. To retrieve the default values:
Example config:
helm show values clickstack/clickstack > values.yaml
replicaCount: 2
resources:
limits:
cpu: 500m
memory: 512Mi
requests:
cpu: 250m
memory: 256Mi
ingress:
enabled: true
annotations:
kubernetes.io/ingress.class: nginx
hosts:
- host: hyperdx.example.com
paths:
- path: /
pathType: ImplementationSpecific
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml
8
Using secrets (optional)
For handling sensitive data such as API keys or database credentials, use Kubernetes secrets. The HyperDX Helm charts provide default secret files that you can modify and apply to your cluster.
Using pre-configured secretsThe Helm chart includes a default secret template located at
charts/clickstack/templates/secrets.yaml. This file provides a base structure for managing secrets.If you need to manually apply a secret, modify and apply the provided
secrets.yaml template:
Apply the secret to your cluster:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
name: hyperdx-secret
annotations:
"helm.sh/resource-policy": keep
type: Opaque
data:
API_KEY: <base64-encoded-api-key>
kubectl apply -f secrets.yaml
Creating a custom secretIf you prefer, you can create a custom Kubernetes secret manually:
kubectl create secret generic hyperdx-secret \
--from-literal=API_KEY=my-secret-api-key
Referencing a secretTo reference a secret in
values.yaml:
hyperdx:
apiKey:
valueFrom:
secretKeyRef:
name: hyperdx-secret
key: API_KEY
Using ClickHouse CloudIf using ClickHouse Cloud users disable the ClickHouse instance deployed by the Helm chart and specify the Cloud credentials:
Alternatively, use a
# specify ClickHouse Cloud credentials
export CLICKHOUSE_URL=<CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_URL> # full https url
export CLICKHOUSE_USER=<CLICKHOUSE_USER>
export CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=<CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD>
# how to overwrite default connection
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack \
--set clickhouse.enabled=false \
--set clickhouse.persistence.enabled=false \
--set otel.clickhouseEndpoint=${CLICKHOUSE_URL} \
--set clickhouse.config.users.otelUser=${CLICKHOUSE_USER} \
--set clickhouse.config.users.otelUserPassword=${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD}
values.yaml file:
clickhouse:
enabled: false
persistence:
enabled: false
config:
users:
otelUser: ${CLICKHOUSE_USER}
otelUserPassword: ${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD}
otel:
clickhouseEndpoint: ${CLICKHOUSE_URL}
hyperdx:
defaultConnections: |
[
{
"name": "External ClickHouse",
"host": "http://your-clickhouse-server:8123",
"port": 8123,
"username": "your-username",
"password": "your-password"
}
]
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml
# or if installed...
# helm upgrade my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml
Production notesBy default, this chart also installs ClickHouse and the OTel collector. However, for production, it is recommended that you manage ClickHouse and the OTel collector separately. To disable ClickHouse and the OTel collector, set the following values:
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack \
--set clickhouse.enabled=false \
--set clickhouse.persistence.enabled=false \
--set otel.enabled=false
Task configurationBy default, there is one task in the chart setup as a cronjob, responsible for checking whether alerts should fire. Here are its configuration options:
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
tasks.enabled
|Enable/Disable cron tasks in the cluster. By default, the HyperDX image will run cron tasks in the process. Change to true if you’d rather use a separate cron task in the cluster.
false
tasks.checkAlerts.schedule
|Cron schedule for the check-alerts task
*/1 * * * *
tasks.checkAlerts.resources
|Resource requests and limits for the check-alerts task
|See
values.yaml
Upgrading the chartTo upgrade to a newer version:
To check available chart versions:
helm upgrade my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml
helm search repo clickstack
Upgrading to v2.xIf you want to migrate to the v2.x subchart-based chart, see the Upgrade guide for migration instructions. This is a breaking change — an in-place
helm upgrade is not supported.
Uninstalling ClickStackTo remove the deployment:
This will remove all resources associated with the release, but persistent data (if any) may remain.
helm uninstall my-clickstack
Troubleshooting
Checking logs
kubectl logs -l app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack
Debugging a failed install
helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --debug --dry-run
Verifying deployment
kubectl get pods -l app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack
Schema choice: Map vs JSONClickStack stores attributes as
Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with bucketed map serialization and text indexes on map keys and values, it provides selective lookups without the per-key ingest overhead of dynamic JSON subcolumns.
A
JSON-typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set. It is not recommended as the default. See Map vs JSON type for the full comparison and the env vars required to enable JSON support.
Related Documentation
v1.x deployment guides
- Deployment options (v1.x) - External ClickHouse, OTEL collector, and minimal deployments
- Configuration guide (v1.x) - API keys, secrets, and ingress setup
- Cloud deployments (v1.x) - GKE, EKS, AKS configurations and production best practices
v2.x documentation
- Helm (v2.x) - v2.x deployment guide
- Upgrade guide - Migrating from v1.x to v2.x
Additional resources
- ClickStack getting started guide - Introduction to ClickStack
- ClickStack Helm charts repository - Chart source code and values reference
- Kubernetes documentation - Kubernetes reference
- Helm documentation - Helm reference