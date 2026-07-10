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Deprecated — v1.x chartThis page documents the v1.x inline-template Helm chart, which is in maintenance mode and will no longer receive new features. For new deployments, use the v2.x chart. To migrate an existing v1.x deployment, see the Upgrade guide.
The helm chart for ClickStack can be found here and is the recommended method for production deployments. By default, the Helm chart provisions all core components, including:
  • ClickHouse
  • HyperDX
  • OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector
  • MongoDB (for persistent application state)
However, it can be easily customized to integrate with an existing ClickHouse deployment - for example, one hosted in ClickHouse Cloud. The chart supports standard Kubernetes best practices, including:
  • Environment-specific configuration via values.yaml
  • Resource limits and pod-level scaling
  • TLS and ingress configuration
  • Secrets management and authentication setup

Suitable for

  • Proof of concepts
  • Production

Deployment steps


1

Prerequisites

  • Helm v3+
  • Kubernetes cluster (v1.20+ recommended)
  • kubectl configured to interact with your cluster
2

Add the ClickStack Helm repository

Add the ClickStack Helm repository:
3

Installing ClickStack

To install the ClickStack chart with default values:
4

Verify the installation

Verify the installation:
When all pods are ready, proceed.
5

Forward ports

Port forwarding allows us to access and set up HyperDX. Users deploying to production should instead expose the service via an ingress or load balancer to ensure proper network access, TLS termination, and scalability. Port forwarding is best suited for local development or one-off administrative tasks, not long-term or high-availability environments.
Production Ingress SetupFor production deployments, configure ingress with TLS instead of port forwarding. See the Ingress Configuration guide for detailed setup instructions.
7

Customizing values (optional)

You can customize settings by using --set flags. For example:
Alternatively, edit the values.yaml. To retrieve the default values:
Example config:
8

Using secrets (optional)

For handling sensitive data such as API keys or database credentials, use Kubernetes secrets. The HyperDX Helm charts provide default secret files that you can modify and apply to your cluster.

Using pre-configured secrets

The Helm chart includes a default secret template located at charts/clickstack/templates/secrets.yaml. This file provides a base structure for managing secrets.If you need to manually apply a secret, modify and apply the provided secrets.yaml template:
Apply the secret to your cluster:

Creating a custom secret

If you prefer, you can create a custom Kubernetes secret manually:

Referencing a secret

To reference a secret in values.yaml:
API Key ManagementFor detailed API key setup instructions including multiple configuration methods and pod restart procedures, see the API Key Setup guide.

Using ClickHouse Cloud

If using ClickHouse Cloud users disable the ClickHouse instance deployed by the Helm chart and specify the Cloud credentials:
Alternatively, use a values.yaml file:
Advanced External ConfigurationsFor production deployments with secret-based configuration, external OTEL collectors, or minimal setups, see the Deployment Options guide.

Production notes

By default, this chart also installs ClickHouse and the OTel collector. However, for production, it is recommended that you manage ClickHouse and the OTel collector separately. To disable ClickHouse and the OTel collector, set the following values:
Production Best PracticesFor production deployments including high availability configuration, resource management, ingress/TLS setup, and cloud-specific configurations (GKE, EKS, AKS), see:

Task configuration

By default, there is one task in the chart setup as a cronjob, responsible for checking whether alerts should fire. Here are its configuration options:

Upgrading the chart

To upgrade to a newer version:
To check available chart versions:
Upgrading to v2.xIf you want to migrate to the v2.x subchart-based chart, see the Upgrade guide for migration instructions. This is a breaking change — an in-place helm upgrade is not supported.

Uninstalling ClickStack

To remove the deployment:
This will remove all resources associated with the release, but persistent data (if any) may remain.

Troubleshooting

Checking logs

Debugging a failed install

Verifying deployment

Additional Troubleshooting ResourcesFor ingress-specific issues, TLS problems, or cloud deployment troubleshooting, see:

Schema choice: Map vs JSON

ClickStack stores attributes as Map(LowCardinality(String), String) columns by default. This is the recommended schema for observability workloads. Combined with bucketed map serialization and text indexes on map keys and values, it provides selective lookups without the per-key ingest overhead of dynamic JSON subcolumns. A JSON-typed schema is available in beta for evaluation on workloads with a small, stable attribute key-set. It is not recommended as the default. See Map vs JSON type for the full comparison and the env vars required to enable JSON support.

v1.x deployment guides

v2.x documentation

Additional resources

Last modified on July 10, 2026