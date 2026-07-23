Suitable for
- Trying ClickStack with minimal setup
- Exploring your own ClickHouse data with an observability UI
- Demos and evaluations
LimitationsThis embedded version is not designed for production use. The following features are not available compared to the production-ready OSS deployments:
- Alerting
- Dashboard and search persistence — dashboards and saved searches are not retained across sessions
- Customizable query settings
- Event patterns
Deployment steps
- Docker
- Binary
1
Start ClickHouse
Pull and run the ClickHouse server image with a password set:
docker run --rm -it -p 8123:8123 -e CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=password clickhouse/clickhouse-server:head-alpine
2
Open the ClickStack UI
Open http://localhost:8123 in your browser and click ClickStack.Enter the username
default and the password
password to connect to the local instance.
3
Create a source
If you have existing OpenTelemetry tables, ClickStack will detect them and create sources automatically.On a fresh installation, you will be prompted to create a source. Complete the Table field with the appropriate table name (e.g.
otel_logs) and click Save New Source.If you don’t have data yet, see Ingesting data for available options.
Next stepsIf you’re ready to move beyond evaluation, consider a production-ready deployment:
- All-in-One — single container with all components, including persistence and authentication
- Docker Compose — individual components for more control
- Helm — recommended for production Kubernetes deployments
- Managed ClickStack — fully managed on ClickHouse Cloud