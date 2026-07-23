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ClickStack is bundled directly into the ClickHouse server binary. This means you can access the ClickStack UI (HyperDX) from your ClickHouse instance without deploying any additional components. This deployment is similar to the public demo at play-clickstack.clickhouse.com, but running against your own ClickHouse instance and data.

Suitable for

  • Trying ClickStack with minimal setup
  • Exploring your own ClickHouse data with an observability UI
  • Demos and evaluations

Limitations

This embedded version is not designed for production use. The following features are not available compared to the production-ready OSS deployments:

Deployment steps

1

Start ClickHouse

Pull and run the ClickHouse server image with a password set:
Running without a passwordIf you prefer to run without a password, you must explicitly enable default access management:
2

Open the ClickStack UI

Open http://localhost:8123 in your browser and click ClickStack.Enter the username default and the password password to connect to the local instance.
3

Create a source

If you have existing OpenTelemetry tables, ClickStack will detect them and create sources automatically.On a fresh installation, you will be prompted to create a source. Complete the Table field with the appropriate table name (e.g. otel_logs) and click Save New Source.If you don’t have data yet, see Ingesting data for available options.

Next steps

If you’re ready to move beyond evaluation, consider a production-ready deployment:
  • All-in-One — single container with all components, including persistence and authentication
  • Docker Compose — individual components for more control
  • Helm — recommended for production Kubernetes deployments
  • Managed ClickStack — fully managed on ClickHouse Cloud
Last modified on July 23, 2026