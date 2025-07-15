Milliseconds Matter: Best Practices for Real-Time Analytics

Date: July 31, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM IST, 1:00 PM SGT, 3:00 PM AEST

Duration: 45 minutes

Location: Virtual event, register to receive a Zoom link

Real-time analytics are critical for modern data applications. Join us for a deep dive into how to architect scalable, low-latency analytics with ClickHouse, complete with real-world examples and actionable best practices. We'll end with Q&A.

What you’ll learn:

Key architectural features behind ClickHouse's speed including vectorized execution , late materialization , and efficient time-series and JSON handling

, , and Real-world use cases in observability, fintech, adtech, and personalization

in observability, fintech, adtech, and personalization How to design for high-throughput log ingestion and sub-second query latency

and Best practices for data modeling, query tuning, and storage optimization

Bring your questions for a Q&A session with Rakesh Puttaswamy, Solution Architect at ClickHouse, following the presentation.

Who should attend: Data engineers, backend developers, platform architects, and technical leads building or scaling analytics infrastructure.