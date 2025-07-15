Milliseconds Matter: Best Practices for Real-Time Analytics
Date: July 31, 2025
Time: 10:30 AM IST, 1:00 PM SGT, 3:00 PM AEST
Duration: 45 minutes
Location: Virtual event, register to receive a Zoom link
Real-time analytics are critical for modern data applications. Join us for a deep dive into how to architect scalable, low-latency analytics with ClickHouse, complete with real-world examples and actionable best practices. We'll end with Q&A.
What you’ll learn:
Key architectural features behind ClickHouse's speed including vectorized execution, late materialization, and efficient time-series and JSON handling
Real-world use cases in observability, fintech, adtech, and personalization
How to design for high-throughput log ingestion and sub-second query latency
Best practices for data modeling, query tuning, and storage optimization
Bring your questions for a Q&A session with Rakesh Puttaswamy, Solution Architect at ClickHouse, following the presentation.
Who should attend:
Data engineers, backend developers, platform architects, and technical leads building or scaling analytics infrastructure.