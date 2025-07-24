ClickHouse logo
From Data to Insight: Leveraging ClickHouse in Cybersecurity

For companies building the future of cybersecurity, speed and scalability are critical. Security teams face massive volumes of log data that must be analyzed in real time to detect threats, investigate incidents, and ensure compliance.

This webinar explores how ClickHouse, the fastest analytical database for cyber, empowers cybersecurity operations with ultra-fast log analytics. We’ll dive into practical use cases, architectural best practices, and how organizations can integrate ClickHouse into their workflows. Whether you're building a security data lake or enhancing your detection capabilities, this session will show you how to turn raw logs into actionable insights.

Agenda

  • Introduction by ClickHouse
  • Seemplicity
  • Reco AI
  • Q & A
