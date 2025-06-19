ClickHouse logo
Sign in

Events / Webinar

Introducing ClickStack: The Future of Observability on ClickHouse

Date: July 8, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT, 12:00 p.m. ET

Duration: 30 mins (presentation, demo, Q&A)

Register to receive a Zoom Webinar join link.

Today's fragmented observability landscape leaves developers juggling separate databases for logs, metrics, and traces, slowing incident response, increasing frustration, and driving up costs.

Join Mike Shi, founder of HyperDX and PM for Observability at ClickHouse, as he introduces ClickStack, an open-source observability platform built on ClickHouse, HyperDX, and OpenTelemetry.

Agenda:

  • Why traditional observability is broken
  • How ClickHouse's architecture solves the cost-performance-search trilemma in observability
  • Live demo: Incident investigation with ClickStack
  • Q&A with Mike Shi

Who should attend: Engineers, SREs, and engineering leaders looking to simplify their observability stack, boost troubleshooting performance, and reduce operational costs.

Hosted by

Mike Shi

Mike Shi

Principal PM, ClickHouse

Loading form...

Upcoming events

Sydney In-Person Migration from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse Training
Free Training
Sydney In-Person Migration from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse Training
Jun 19, 2025
Sydney (Australia)
ClickHouse + Confluent Sydney Meetup
Meetup
ClickHouse + Confluent Sydney Meetup
Jun 19, 2025
Sydney (Australia)
ClickHouse Meetup in Paris
Meetup
ClickHouse Meetup in Paris
Jun 19, 2025
Paris (France)

Products

Resources

Company

Join our community

Comparisons

ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2025 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy