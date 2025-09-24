Introducing ClickStack: The Future of Observability on ClickHouse

Date: October 9, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT, 12:00 p.m. ET

Duration: 45 mins (presentation, demo, Q&A)

Register to receive a Zoom Webinar join link.

Today's fragmented observability landscape leaves developers juggling separate databases for logs, metrics, and traces, slowing incident response, increasing frustration, and driving up costs.

Join Tristan Ahmadi, Solution Architect at ClickHouse, as he introduces ClickStack, an open-source observability platform built on ClickHouse, HyperDX, and OpenTelemetry.

Agenda:

Why traditional observability is broken

How ClickHouse's architecture solves the cost-performance-search trilemma in observability

Live demo

Q&A

**Who should attend: **Engineers, SREs, and engineering leaders looking to simplify their observability stack, boost troubleshooting performance, and reduce operational costs.