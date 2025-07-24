ClickHouse logo
ClickStack Deep Dive Part 1

Date: Wednesday, August 27th
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM CEST
Duration: 2 hours
Location: Zoom (virtual)
Cost: FREE
Audience: DevOps, SREs, and backend engineers
Pre-requisites: None. Familiarity with terminals and containers is helpful.

Description: In this hands-on session, participants will deploy a complete observability stack using ClickHouse, OpenTelemetry, and HyperDX. You’ll ingest and correlate logs, metrics, and application data, and explore powerful querying techniques through both SQL and Lucene-based syntax in the UI.

Learning Objectives: By the end of this module, learners will be able to: Deploy and connect ClickHouse, OpenTelemetry Collector, and HyperDX Ingest logs, metrics, and custom application events Correlate multi-source telemetry for observability Navigate the HyperDX UI for querying and analysis Use SQL and Lucene syntax for structured and unstructured event search

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs.

Hosted by

Pablo Musa

Pablo Musa

Principal Instructor

