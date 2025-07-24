Better Insights at Lower Cost: Simplify Your Data Infrastructure with AI, ClickHouse & AWS

Logistics

St. Regis, Downtown Dubai

September 17, 3PM-6:30PM

Topics

AI is evolving rapidly, presenting a clear opportunity for leaders today. The critical question for leadership is: how can you practically integrate AI into your existing infrastructure to unlock actionable insights, reduce costs, and accelerate decision-making?

In this session, we will demonstrate how leading organizations leverage ClickHouse and AWS in UAE to achieve faster data access, simplified and optimized infrastructure, and deliver real-time insights—all at a fraction of traditional costs. We will explore specific use cases, including data warehousing, real-time analytics, and observability, highlighting how AI enhances their business impact.

Finally, we will provide a live AI/MCP demo, illustrating how these strategies can be practically applied in your environment.

Agenda