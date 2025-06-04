ClickHouse raises $350 million Series C to power analytics for the AI era. ->->
ClickHouse Fundamentals

Date: Wednesday, July 30th
Time: 11:00 AM EDT
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Zoom (virtual)
Cost: FREE

You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself.

In this 3 hour instructor-led training, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly. Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

There will be both live training and hands-on labs.

The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: An Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: Modeling Data
  • Module 3: Inserting Data
  • Module 4: Use Cases

Hosted by

photo-rich-raposa.jpeg

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

