Confluent’s Financial Services Leaders Summit

Visit the ClickHouse booth at the Confluent Financial Services Leaders Summit

Explore how real-time data streaming and high-performance analytics are reshaping the financial landscape. As the demand for speed, scale, and precision continues to rise, ClickHouse empowers institutions to detect fraud faster, personalize customer experiences, and unlock real-time insights across trading, risk, and compliance use cases.

Stop by to connect with our team and learn how ClickHouse pairs seamlessly with Confluent to modernize your data architecture.

Want to go deeper? Book a 1:1 meeting to see how we can support your most demanding financial workloads.