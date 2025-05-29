In-Person Migration to ClickHouse - Singapore

Date: Tuesday, July 17, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM SGT

Location: The Executive Centre @ Level 22 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315

Cost: FREE

Join us for an in-person comprehensive training designed to guide you through the essential steps and considerations for a successful ClickHouse migration. This workshop will kick off with an introduction to the key reasons why migrating to ClickHouse can significantly enhance your data processing capabilities. We will delve into the main conceptual differences between the two, covering crucial aspects such as primary keys, datasets, and quotas.

In the second module, we will explore the initial steps of the migration process. You will learn how to understand your dataset, map data types to ClickHouse equivalents, and define primary keys in ClickHouse. We will also cover the process of loading data into ClickHouse, ensuring a smooth transition. The final module will focus on query acceleration techniques in ClickHouse, emphasizing materialized views, partitions, and other advanced techniques to optimize performance and scalability. This workshop is perfect for database administrators, data engineers, and developers looking to leverage ClickHouse’s powerful analytical capabilities. Register now to secure your spot!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: An Introduction Why migrate from BigQuery to ClickHouse? Main conceptual differences Primary keys Datasets Quotas

Module 2: Schema Design Understand the Dataset ClickHouse Data types ClickHouse Primary Keys Load Data

Module 3: Query Acceleration Techniques Partitions Materialized Views Other techniques



We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.