In-Person ClickHouse Query Optimization Workshop

Date: Wednesday, May 28th

Time: 1:00 PM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT (Half Day)

Duration: 4 hours

Location: The Hyatt Regency San Francisco, 5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA, 94111

Cost: FREE

Who Should Attend: Experienced ClickHouse users ready to dive deep into performance tuning.

What You'll Learn: Advanced techniques to improve query performance, aimed at users with large ClickHouse instances.

There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:

Advanced use of primary keys, skipping indexes, materialized views, and projections

Techniques to avoid inefficient joins and improper data types

How to leverage query logs and CPU/memory profiling to pinpoint bottlenecks

Hands-on labs applying real-world optimization scenarios

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.