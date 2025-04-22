We’re excited to share that ClickHouse will be at GrafanaCON 2025, the flagship observability and open-source monitoring conference!

Join us in Seattle on May 7-8, 2025 for two packed days of talks, community collaboration, and hands-on insights into observability best practices.

☕ Be sure to swing by the ClickHouse Coffee Cart — proudly sponsored by us — and grab a coffee while chatting with the team about how ClickHouse can supercharge your observability stack. Whether you're working with logs, metrics, traces, or event data, ClickHouse offers unmatched speed and efficiency for your real-time analytics workloads.

We can’t wait to connect with you at GrafanaCON 2025 in Seattle!