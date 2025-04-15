Join us at Open House, the ClickHouse user conference, May 28-29 in San Francisco. ->->
ClickHouse Developer Fast Track In-Person Training - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Dates: Monday, May 12, 2025 - Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Time: Monday 13:00 PM - 17:00 PM CEST and Tuesday 10:00 AM - 13:00 PM CET
Cost: Free

You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself. In this 2-day instructor-led training, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly. Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive into ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud architecture. There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Getting Started with ClickHouse
  • Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Modeling Data
  • Module 4: Inserting Data
  • Module 5: Optimizing Queries

We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.

We will also be hosting an additional training “Using ClickHouse for Observability” on Tuesday, May 13th, after the ClickHouse Developer Fast Track training. You can register HERE for that training as well.

Hosted by

Pablo Musa

Pablo Musa

Principal Instructor

