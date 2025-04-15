ClickHouse Developer Fast Track In-Person Training - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dates: Monday, May 12, 2025 - Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: Monday 13:00 PM - 17:00 PM CEST and Tuesday 10:00 AM - 13:00 PM CET

Cost: Free

You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself. In this 2-day instructor-led training, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly. Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive into ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud architecture. There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Getting Started with ClickHouse

Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture

Module 3: Modeling Data

Module 4: Inserting Data

Module 5: Optimizing Queries

We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.

We will also be hosting an additional training “Using ClickHouse for Observability” on Tuesday, May 13th, after the ClickHouse Developer Fast Track training. You can register HERE for that training as well.