Event

ClickHouse Happy Hour Munich

Join us on May 14th for a fun and informative happy hour focused on ClickHouse in Munich! Whether you're new to ClickHouse or a seasoned user, this event is perfect for anyone interested in learning more about this powerful analytical database. We'll have delicious Bavarian food and local drinks as we network and discuss all things ClickHouse. Come meet like-minded individuals, share your experiences, and expand your knowledge in a relaxed and social atmosphere. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect with the ClickHouse community in Munich!

