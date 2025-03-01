ClickHouse Developer In-Person Training - Vienna, Austria

Location: Cloudflight at Walcherstraße 1A/Stiege 3, 3. Stock, 1020 Wien, Austria
Dates: Monday, April 7, 2025 - Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Time: Monday 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM CET and Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM CET
Cost: Free
You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself. In this 2-day instructor-led training, you will learn how to create and deploy ClickHouse applications, model and store data efficiently, write efficient queries, and optimize query performance.
Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive into ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud architecture.
There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:
- Module 1: Getting Started with ClickHouse
- Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture
- Module 3: Modeling Data for ClickHouse
- Module 4: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
- Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
- Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views
- Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views
- Module 8: ClickHouse Sharding and Replication
- Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse
- Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
- Module 11: Managing Data in ClickHouse
- Module 12: Optimizing Queries in ClickHouse
We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.
Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.