Date: April 17

Time: 8 a.m PT / 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. CEST

Location: Virtual

Join us for an exclusive session with Vlad Seliverstov, where you’ll get an insider’s look at LogHouse, the ClickHouse-powered logging platform that drives observability for ClickHouse Cloud.

What You’ll Learn:

Build vs. Buy: How to decide whether to build your own observability stack or use an existing solution.

Key Technologies in Action: Learn how ClickHouse, OpenTelemetry, Grafana, and HyperDX come together to create a powerful monitoring platform.

Step-by-Step Guidance: Gain actionable insights to build your own observability stack, tailored to your needs. Whether you’re a data engineer, platform architect, or simply curious about observability, this webinar will leave you with the knowledge and tools to enhance your logging and monitoring capabilities.

How to Join:

Submit the form to reserve your spot. We’ll send you a confirmation email with registration information and the live webinar link.