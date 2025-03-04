Announcing BYOC on AWS, fully managed ClickHouse in your own VPC. Read the blog ->->
Tokyo ClickHouse Fundamentals

ClickHouseの高い処理性能について、すでに耳にしたことはありませんか。あるいは、実際に使ってみた方もいるかもしれません。

このインストラクター主導型トレーニングでは、すぐに成功するために必要なことを学びます。トピックは以下に記載されており、入門コンテンツからデータの操作と理解に関する詳細な解説まで多岐にわたります。

ライブトレーニングとハンズオンラボの両方が行われます。

教材はモジュール形式で提供され、以下が含まれます。

  • モジュール1：ClickHouseの紹介
  • モジュール2：データモデリング
  • モジュール3：データの挿入
  • モジュール4：ユースケース

席には限りがあります。ご興味をお持ちの場合はぜひお申し込みください。席が確保された方には追ってご連絡いたします。

主催： ClickHouseトレーニングチーム

You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself.

In this 5 hour instructor-led training, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly. Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

There will be both live training and hands-on labs.

The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: An Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: Modeling Data
  • Module 3: Inserting Data
  • Module 4: Use CasesAnalyzing Data

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.

Hosted by:
The ClickHouse Training Team

