Tokyo ClickHouse Fundamentals

ClickHouseの高い処理性能について、すでに耳にしたことはありませんか。あるいは、実際に使ってみた方もいるかもしれません。

このインストラクター主導型トレーニングでは、すぐに成功するために必要なことを学びます。トピックは以下に記載されており、入門コンテンツからデータの操作と理解に関する詳細な解説まで多岐にわたります。

ライブトレーニングとハンズオンラボの両方が行われます。

教材はモジュール形式で提供され、以下が含まれます。

モジュール1：ClickHouseの紹介

モジュール2：データモデリング

モジュール3：データの挿入

モジュール4：ユースケース

席には限りがあります。ご興味をお持ちの場合はぜひお申し込みください。席が確保された方には追ってご連絡いたします。

主催： ClickHouseトレーニングチーム

You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself.

In this 5 hour instructor-led training, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly. Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

There will be both live training and hands-on labs.

The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: An Introduction to ClickHouse

Module 2: Modeling Data

Module 3: Inserting Data

Module 4: Use CasesAnalyzing Data

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.

Hosted by:

The ClickHouse Training Team