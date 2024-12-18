ClickHouse announces strategic collaboration agreement with AWS ->->
ClickHouse Developer In-Person Training - London, England

Location: London
Dates: Wednesday, December 11th & Thursday, December 12th
Time: 09:00 AM - 5:00 PM GMT
Cost: Free of charge

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this two-day instructor-led training, you will learn how to create and deploy ClickHouse applications, model and store data efficiently, write efficient queries, and optimize query performance.

Join us for a hands-on, instructor-led ClickHouse training session in London from Tuesday, February 4th, too Wednesday, February 5th!

What You’ll Learn:

  • Getting Started with ClickHouse: What and why ClickHouse?
  • ClickHouse Architecture: Understand the ClickHouse internals
  • Modeling Data for ClickHouse: Select the correct data types and primary keys
  • Inserting Data into ClickHouse: Learn the different ways to insert data
  • Analyzing Data with ClickHouse: Write queries and make the most out of your data
  • ClickHouse Materialized Views: Shift the cost of computation from query time to insert time
  • Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views: Techniques to aggregate data faster
  • ClickHouse Sharding and Replication: Overview of a ClickHouse cluster
  • Joining Data in ClickHouse: Understand the intricacies of efficient data joins
  • Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse: Learn how ClickHouse handles updates and deletes
  • Managing Data in ClickHouse: TTL, hot/warm/cold architectures and more
  • Optimizing Queries in ClickHouse: Techniques to speed up your data retrieval

Seats are limited! Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your ClickHouse skills. Register now to secure your spot

Hosted by

ClickHouse

Training team

