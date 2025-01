Date: Monday, February 10th

Time: 09:30 AM - 5:30 PM GST

Location: Dubai, UAE

Cost: Free of charge

You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself. To be delivered by our international training team in-person, in this 1-day instructor-led training, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly. Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive into ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud architecture.

There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Getting Started with ClickHouse

Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture

Module 3: Modeling Data

Module 4: Inserting Data

Module 5: Analyzing Data

We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.