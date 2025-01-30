ClickHouse logo
ClickHouse Cloud in Dubai

Date: Tuesday, February 11th
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM GST
Location: The St. Regis Downtown Dubai , Marasi Dr - Business Bay - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

It’s a launch event to celebrate the availability of ClickHouse Cloud in the AWS Dubai region!

Whether you're analyzing large datasets, processing real-time events, or running complex queries, ClickHouse Cloud gives you the speed and scale you need.

With this expansion, companies in the UAE and beyond can take advantage of ClickHouse’s powerful database technology in a fully managed service. It’s built to handle high-performance workloads while keeping costs under control. You can start small and scale up as needed, without worrying about setup or maintenance. If you’re looking for a fast, reliable way to work with data in the cloud, now you can do it right from AWS Dubai.

This is your chance to connect with Dubai’s vibrant tech community, exchange ideas, and explore how to harness the power of ClickHouse to tackle modern data challenges. Don’t miss out—secure your spot now!

Agenda:

6:00 - 6:40 - Arrival and Check-in 6:40 - 7:00 - ClickHouse Cloud in AWS Dubai Speaker: Arno van Driel, Oussama Chakri 7:20 - 7:40 - Title to be announced Speaker: Mohammed Youssef 7:40 - 8:00 - ClickHouse at Property Finder Speaker: 8:00 - 9:00 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation

Venue

The St. Regis Downtown Dubai , Marasi Dr - Business Bay - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

