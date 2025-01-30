ClickHouse logo
ClickHouse Cloud Live Update - February 2025

Date: February 13
Time: 8 a.m PT / 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. CEST
Location: Virtual

Join us for an in-depth session exploring the infrastructure innovations powering ClickHouse Cloud. We’ll walk through key advancements that enhance performance, scalability, and efficiency—ensuring users get the most out of their data.

What You’ll Learn:

  • Optimizing Performance with AWS Graviton – Learn how our migration to ARM-based AWS Graviton processors has improved both speed and cost-efficiency, along with the challenges and solutions we encountered along the way.
  • Introducing Compute-Compute Separation – Discover how isolating compute resources for different workloads improves performance, reduces interference, and optimizes resource allocation.
  • Seamless Scaling with "Make Before Break" (MBB) – Explore our new approach to vertical scaling, which ensures smooth transitions by adding new replicas before removing old ones, preventing workload disruptions.
  • Expanding Horizontal Scaling Controls – See how new API and UI capabilities allow users to dynamically adjust the number of replicas, making it easier to scale up for parallel processing.

This session is perfect for those interested in the technical foundations of ClickHouse Cloud and how we’re continuously evolving to meet the demands of modern data workloads.

How to Join:

Submit the form to reserve your spot. We’ll send you a confirmation email with registration information and the live webinar link.

Hosted by

Kaushik Iska

Kaushik Iska

Engineering Manager at ClickHouse

alexey.png

Alexey Milovidov

CTO at ClickHouse

Dmitry Pavlov

Dmitry Pavlov

Director, Technical Program Management at ClickHouse

Aashish Kohli

Aashish Kohli

Principal Product Manager at ClickHouse

Manish Gill

Manish Gill

Engineering Manager at ClickHouse

Mark Needham

Mark Needham

Product Marketing Engineer, ClickHouse

