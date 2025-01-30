ClickHouse Cloud Live Update - February 2025

Date: February 13

Time: 8 a.m PT / 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. CEST

Location: Virtual

Join us for an in-depth session exploring the infrastructure innovations powering ClickHouse Cloud. We’ll walk through key advancements that enhance performance, scalability, and efficiency—ensuring users get the most out of their data.

What You’ll Learn:

Optimizing Performance with AWS Graviton – Learn how our migration to ARM-based AWS Graviton processors has improved both speed and cost-efficiency, along with the challenges and solutions we encountered along the way.

Introducing Compute-Compute Separation – Discover how isolating compute resources for different workloads improves performance, reduces interference, and optimizes resource allocation.

Seamless Scaling with "Make Before Break" (MBB) – Explore our new approach to vertical scaling, which ensures smooth transitions by adding new replicas before removing old ones, preventing workload disruptions.

Expanding Horizontal Scaling Controls – See how new API and UI capabilities allow users to dynamically adjust the number of replicas, making it easier to scale up for parallel processing.

This session is perfect for those interested in the technical foundations of ClickHouse Cloud and how we’re continuously evolving to meet the demands of modern data workloads.

How to Join:

Submit the form to reserve your spot. We’ll send you a confirmation email with registration information and the live webinar link.