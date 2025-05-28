Sips & Signals: ClickHouseオブザーバビリティ・ハッピーアワー

Date: 2025年6月18日（水）

Time: 18:00 ~ 21:00

Venue: 虎ノ門アルセアタワー コンファレンス

Address: 〒105-0001東京都港区虎ノ門2-2-3 、虎ノ門アルセアタワー3階

ClickHouseはこのたび、開発者向けに設計された最新のオブザーバビリティプラットフォーム「HyperDX」をグループに迎えました。

この機会に、「データ」と「ドリンク」が交差する特別な一夜にご参加ください。HyperDXのグローバルなオブザーバビリティ専門チームが来日し、実践的な知見や活発なディスカッションを交えたリラックスしたハッピーアワーをお届けします。

スケーラブルなアプリケーションの構築やログ管理に携わるエンジニアの皆さま、世界の現場で観測性がどのように進化しているのかを学び、交流を深める絶好の機会です。English Follows

ハッピーアワーで取り上げる主なトピック

なぜオブザーバビリティにClickHouseなのか？

HyperDXにおけるオブザーバビリティDX構築の取り組みと得られた教訓

オブザーバビリティ活用事例：スケーラブルなインサイトの実現に向けて

ご参加枠には限りがございますため、参加をご希望の方は事前にお申し込みください。お席のご用意が可能な場合に限り、追ってご案内を差し上げます。

ClickHouse recently welcomed HyperDX—a modern observability platform built for developers—into the family. Join us for an evening where data meets drinks! HyperDX is bringing its global observability experts to Tokyo for a relaxed happy hour filled with lively conversation, real-world insights, and plenty of great drinks. Whether you’re scaling modern applications or wrangling logs, come connect with fellow engineers and learn how teams around the world are approaching observability in 2025.

Key topics to be covered:

Why ClickHouse for Observability?

Lessons Learned Building Observability DX for HyperDX

Driving Insights at Scale: A Customer’s Observability Use Case

We have limited seats available. Please register your interest to attend and we will let you know if you have a spot.