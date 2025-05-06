Join us at Open House, the ClickHouse user conference, May 28-29 in San Francisco. ->->
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan

ClickHouse は、2025年6月16日〜17日に開催される KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan にて、シルバースポンサーとして出展いたします。

クラウドネイティブな環境での超高速アナリティクスや、Kubernetes と連携したリアルタイムデータ処理の最新事例を、ぜひブースにてご紹介いたします。

より詳しくご相談されたい方は、ぜひ弊社チームとの個別ミーティングをご予約ください。 ClickHouse が Kubernetes ワークロードをどのように加速できるかをご説明いたします。

東京会場でお会いできるのを楽しみにしております！

We're thrilled to announce that ClickHouse is a silver sponsor at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Japan 2025, taking place from June 16-17.

Come visit us at our booth to explore how ClickHouse delivers lightning-fast, cloud-native analytics at scale, and how it seamlessly integrates with Kubernetes for real-time data processing.

Interested in diving deeper? Book a meeting with our team to discuss how ClickHouse can accelerate your Kubernetes workloads!

See you in Tokyo!

