AWS Summit Japan にて ClickHouse ブースへお立ち寄りください

2025年6月25日〜26日に開催される AWS Summit Japan に ClickHouse が出展します。世界最速のオープンソース分析データベースとして、ClickHouse はチームの開発スピードを加速し、AWS 上のモダンなデータアプリケーションにリアルタイムのインサイトを提供します。

高速性・スケーラビリティ・コスト効率に優れた ClickHouse の実力を、ぜひブース番号 029S にてご体験ください。数十億行のデータもミリ秒単位で分析可能、その秘密をお伝えします。

個別相談をご希望ですか？ ClickHouse がどのように貴社のアーキテクチャに適合するか、弊社チームとの1対1のミーティングをご予約いただけます。

Visit the ClickHouse booth at AWS Summit Japan

Join ClickHouse at AWS Summit Japan on June 25-26, 2025, and discover how we’re helping teams move faster with the world’s fastest open-source analytical database. Built for speed, scale, and efficiency, ClickHouse powers real-time insights for modern data applications on AWS and beyond. Stop by our booth 029S to learn how you can analyze billions of rows in milliseconds, without breaking your budget.

Want to connect 1:1? Book a meeting with our team to explore how ClickHouse fits into your architecture.